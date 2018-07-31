Watch: AFL club star floored during attempt to run through banner

An Australian club AFL star was left red faced, doing a horrendous job of running through her celebratory banner.
Honoured for notching up her 100th game for the Seaford Tigerettes, Tegan Young led her side out, undertaking the Australian tradition of running through a commemorative banner.
Instead, she somehow managed to avoid running through the middle, taken out clothesline style and dropping to the floor.
To her credit though, Young got up and carried on, much to the delight of her teammates.