Watch: AFL club star floored during attempt to run through banner

An Australian club AFL star was left red faced, doing a horrendous job of running through her celebratory banner.

Honoured for notching up her 100th game for the Seaford Tigerettes, Tegan Young led her side out, undertaking the Australian tradition of running through a commemorative banner.

Instead, she somehow managed to avoid running through the middle, taken out clothesline style and dropping to the floor.

To her credit though, Young got up and carried on, much to the delight of her teammates.

Celebrating her 100th match for the Seaford Tigerettes, Tegan Young won't look back fondly on this one. Source: Seaford Tigerettes
Watch: Dillian Whyte sports Samoan necklace after beating Joseph Parker – 'Their way of honouring me for beating their champion'

Joseph Parker

British heavyweight Dillian Whyte appeared on live television wearing a traditional Samoan necklace, gifted to him after his victory over Kiwi Joseph Parker last weekend.

Whyte, 30, defeated Parker via a unanimous decision at London's O2 Arena, seeing the Kiwi record back to back losses, also knocking him to the canvas for the first time in his career.

Appearing on Sky Sports UK, Whyte donned a Kukui nut necklace, given to him after his win over the beaten Kiwi Parker.

"The Samoans gave it to me after beating Joseph Parker," he said.

"I guess its their way of honouring me for beating their champion."

Whyte then spoke of the pair's respect for one another, a rarity in the competitive world of heavyweight fighters these days.

"I gave him one of my t-shirts, he gave me one of his."

"He's a nice guy. He put up a hell of a fight.

"(There's) so much respect there, I've got respect for him."

The British heavyweight spoke of the mutual respect between the two fighters. Source: Sky Sports UK
Goalmouth scramble sees Black Sticks dumped out of Hockey World Cup

Hockey

The Black Sticks Women have been bundled out of the Hockey World Cup in London, falling to a 2-0 second round defeat to Argentina.

New Zealand were unfortunate to fall behind early, with Argentina awarded a penalty stroke after the ball hit keeper Grace O'Hanlon's loose glove ahead of the goal line.

A review deemed the incident worth of a penalty, which Noel Barrionuevo converted.

The Black Sticks limited the damage going into halftime, only trailing by a single goal.

However, things would get worse in the second spell.

Delfina Merino was on hand to double Argentina's lead, prodding home from close range to end New Zealand's chances of adding to their Commonwealth Games gold medal.

Argentina will next take on Australia in the tournament quarter-final, while the Black Sticks return home empty-handed.

The 2-0 defeat to Argentina in London sees the Commonwealth Games gold medal winners heading home early. Source: SKY
Hockey