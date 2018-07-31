Watch: AFL club star floored after hilarious attempt to run through banner

British heavyweight Dillian Whyte appeared on live television wearing a traditional Samoan necklace, gifted to him after his victory over Kiwi Joseph Parker last weekend.

Whyte, 30, defeated Parker via a unanimous decision at London's O2 Arena, seeing the Kiwi record back to back losses, also knocking him to the canvas for the first time in his career.

Appearing on Sky Sports UK, Whyte donned a Kukui nut necklace, given to him after his win over the beaten Kiwi Parker.

"The Samoans gave it to me after beating Joseph Parker," he said.

"I guess its their way of honouring me for beating their champion."

Whyte then spoke of the pair's respect for one another, a rarity in the competitive world of heavyweight fighters these days.

"I gave him one of my t-shirts, he gave me one of his."

"He's a nice guy. He put up a hell of a fight.