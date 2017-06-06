Watch: Advantage Team NZ! Ben Ainslie reflects on horror day on the water - 'It's a tough day for the team'

The horror run for Ben Ainslie's crew against Team New Zealand at the America's Cup challengers series continues, as a boat malfunction forced his team to retire in their opening semi-final race on the Great Sound in Bermuda.

Team New Zealand are 2-0 up in their semi-finals series with Ben Ainslie Racing, after a part of their wing sail broke after making their way around the first gate.

Ainslie didn't look at all frazzled at today's press conference, saying he's confident his team will bounce back.

"I got a lot of belief in the team that this is something we can come back from," said Ainslie.

"We've had tough times in the past and we've been able to turn things around."

So far in BAR's campaign in Bermuda, Team New Zealand has had the wood on them, beating them twice in the round robin stages.

"It's a tough day for the team to lose two races like that really early on in the piece considering what is at stake here.

"The guys are in the shed now analysing what exactly went wrong and are fixing the problem."