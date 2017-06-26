 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

Other Sport


Watch: Adorable six-month-old Pippa leads New Zealand's celebrations as America's Cup comes home

share

Source:

Breakfast

Related

Sailing

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:30
1
Amid champagne popping and tons of emotion, Team NZ skipper Glenn Ashby cut right to heart of what this means.

America's Cup LIVE: 'Man, did they sharpen up' - watch as Jimmy Spithill admits he was stunned by Team NZ's transformation

00:30
2
Team NZ beat back all the odds to claim a historic and unlikely America's Cup win. This was the moment it happened.

They did it! The moment of utter jubilation as Team NZ crosses the finish to win the 35th America's Cup

00:30
3
It's the stuff of dreams, with thousands of Kiwis on hand to witness the incredible moment Team NZ lifts the Cup.

The glorious moment Peter Burling, Ashby lift the America's Cup as the Kiwi crowd goes bonkers

00:30
4
Team NZ beat back all the odds to claim a historic and unlikely America's Cup win. This was the moment it happened.

They did it! The moment of utter jubilation as Team NZ crosses the finish to win the 35th America’s Cup

00:37
5

'This is for Peter Blake' – Auckland Mayor Phil Goff pays tribute to legendary Kiwi sailor as Team NZ win America's Cup

00:59
A famous old name from the past will be involved in the next America's Cup.

We have a challenger! Luna Rossa announced to take on Team New Zealand as challenger of record

A famous old name from the past will be involved in the next America's Cup.


00:37

'This is for Peter Blake' – Auckland Mayor Phil Goff pays tribute to legendary Kiwi sailor as Team NZ win America's Cup

Amid the celebrations, Phil Goff spared a thought for the late, great Sir Peter Blake.


00:23
The pair were surrounded by hundreds of fans at the Royal NZ Yacht Squadron.

Watch: 'We have absolutely wiped the floor with Jimmy Spithill' - Brodie & Hilary lose the plot as Team NZ does the unthinkable

The pair were surrounded by hundreds of fans at the Royal NZ Yacht Squadron.


00:30
Amid champagne popping and tons of emotion, Team NZ skipper Glenn Ashby cut right to heart of what this means.

America's Cup LIVE: 'Man, did they sharpen up' - watch as Jimmy Spithill admits he was stunned by Team NZ's transformation

1 NEWS NOW brings you live coverage of the 35th America's Cup from Bermuda's Great Sound.

02:03
Early childhood teachers can be paid as much as $9000 per year less than kindergarten teachers.

'Really tough to make ends meet' - those teaching our littlest children say they deserve a big pay rise

Early childhood teachers can be paid as much as $9000 per year less than kindy teachers.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ