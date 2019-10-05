TODAY |

Watch: Adesanya and Whittaker in tense stare down at final UFC 243 weigh in

1 NEWS
More From
Other Sport
Australia

Pre-fight antics and trash talks are over, now the only thing left in UFC 243 is the title clash itself, as the final weigh in for Israel Adesanya vs Robert Whittaker took place in Melbourne this afternoon.

Whittaker has weighed in marginally heavier than Adesanya for his undisputed UFC middleweight championship title defence at Melbourne's Marvel Stadium tomorrow afternoon.

Whittaker weighed in at just under 84 kilos, with interim champion Adesanya half a kilo lighter.

Nigerian-born Adesanya has a 17-0 MMA record and is 6-0 in UFC, while Whittaker has won nine straight and is unbeaten in five years.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The pair will clash in tomorrow's main event at UFC 243.
More From
Other Sport
Australia
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:48
After odd question about life outside All Blacks, Steve Hansen gets media laughing with zinger of a reply
2
Fiji produce maybe the most embarrassing moment of the Rugby World Cup so far
3
Gary Lineker backs down on All Blacks' haka comments after John Campbell calls him out on Twitter
4
Michael Cheika 'creates negative environment' say former All Blacks Kahui, Ellis
5
Italian prop red carded for spear tackle on Springboks star at Rugby World Cup
MORE FROM
Other Sport
MORE
00:09

Rescuers free humpback whale calf from netting at Sydney beach as nervous mum watches

Aussie police officer under investigation after stoning wombat to death while off duty
00:48

Israel Adesanya busts out breakdancing moves at Melbourne public training
00:15

First throws see Tom Walsh, Jacko Gill qualify for World Champs shot put final