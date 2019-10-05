Watch: Adesanya and Whittaker in tense stare down at final UFC 243 weigh in

Pre-fight antics and trash talks are over, now the only thing left in UFC 243 is the title clash itself, as the final weigh in for Israel Adesanya vs Robert Whittaker took place in Melbourne this afternoon.

Whittaker has weighed in marginally heavier than Adesanya for his undisputed UFC middleweight championship title defence at Melbourne's Marvel Stadium tomorrow afternoon.

Whittaker weighed in at just under 84 kilos, with interim champion Adesanya half a kilo lighter.