 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Other Sport


Watch: Aaron Rodgers' three TDs light up Cowboys as Packers take control

share

Sources:

DUKE | 1 NEWS

The Green Bay Packers lead the Dallas Cowboys 28-13 late in the third quarter of their NFC divisional match in Dallas.

Cowboys' Dez Bryant made a crucial touchdown to get his side back into the match against Green Bay.
Source: DUKE

Packers' star quarterback Aaron Rodgers has been on fire, with three touchdowns including a 31-metre pass for his tight end Richard Rodgers to score in the first quarter.

Aaron Rodgers threw a sublime pass for his teammate to score the first TD against the Dallas Cowboys.
Source: DUKE

Rodgers popped up again with another touchdown  this time from short range to extend his side's lead in the second quarter and followed with a third in the third quarter to extend a 21-13 halftime lead to 15 points.

On the other side of the ball, Cowboys quarterback Daz Prescott hooked up with wide receiver Dez Bryant for a 40 yard touchdown before throwing a costly third quarter intercept.


loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

1
Gemma Flynn and Richie McCaw on their wedding day

First wedding photo of Richie McCaw and new bride Gemma

00:29
2
Mushfiqur Rahim collapsed in worrying fashion after this Tim Southee bouncer clattered into his helmet.

Live updates: Bangladesh lead by 193 at lunch, NZ need four wickets to force run chase

00:29
3
Mushfiqur Rahim collapsed in worrying fashion after this Tim Southee bouncer clattered into his helmet.

Watch: Bangladesh skipper felled by vicious bouncer, stretchered off as NZ hunts victory

00:27
4
Ibrahimovic equalised with a late goal for Manchester who managed a 1-1 draw against Liverpool in the EPL.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic's late goal earns Manchester United draw against Liverpool

00:22
5
Aaron Rodgers threw a sublime pass for his teammate to score the first TD against the Dallas Cowboys.

Watch: Green Bay Packers' star quarterback comes up with perfect pass for first touchdown against Dallas

00:26
Australian Wendy Atkinson says she wanted to demonstrate that even very young kids should not be left alone around pools.

'You just can't take your eyes off them' - Water Safety NZ responds to fence-climbing toddler video

Toddlers needs constant supervision around water because "they can disappear in the blink of an eye".

00:08
The Breakfast host came across a pair of the rare birds on Ulva Island off Steward Island.

Hilary Barry's wilderness kiwi encounter: 'They took my breath away'

The Breakfast host posted video of the encounter on Ulva Island.

00:26
Australian Wendy Atkinson says she wanted to demonstrate that even very young kids should not be left alone around pools.

'He opened the gate in 21 seconds unassisted' - quick-climbing toddler a warning for parents to be wary of pools

An Aussie mum has posted an alarming video demonstrating the ease her toddler scaled a fence.

Gemma Flynn and Richie McCaw on their wedding day

First wedding photo of Richie McCaw and new bride Gemma

McCaw told Woman's Day it was a chilled out day at Olive Grove on Saturday.

00:28
Peters has pledged to make the mine re-entry non-negotiable in any coalition deal but English says it's a legal, not a political decision.

Winston Peters 'misleading' Pike River victims' families over mine re-entry – Bill English

The NZ First leader has said re-entry into the mine is non-negotiable in any coalition deal.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ