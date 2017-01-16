Watch: Aaron Rodgers' three TDs light up Cowboys as Packers take control

The Green Bay Packers lead the Dallas Cowboys 28-13 late in the third quarter of their NFC divisional match in Dallas.

Packers' star quarterback Aaron Rodgers has been on fire, with three touchdowns including a 31-metre pass for his tight end Richard Rodgers to score in the first quarter.

Rodgers popped up again with another touchdown this time from short range to extend his side's lead in the second quarter and followed with a third in the third quarter to extend a 21-13 halftime lead to 15 points.

On the other side of the ball, Cowboys quarterback Daz Prescott hooked up with wide receiver Dez Bryant for a 40 yard touchdown before throwing a costly third quarter intercept.