Watch: Aaron Rodgers delivers incredible Hail Mary touchdown pass to end first half of playoff with Giants

The Green Bay Packers took a serious mental edge into the sheds at halftime in their tightly-contested NFL playoff match against the New York Giants after quarterback Aaron Rodgers stunned them with an incredible Hail Mary touchdown as the first half expired.

Rodgers' remarkable pass to Randall Cobb was the final play of the half in the do-or-die wildcard round game at Lambeau Field, helping the home side to a 14-6 halftime lead.

Prior to the 42 yard throw, Rodgers had struggled significantly in the cold conditions, with temperatures near freezing, with the Packers' offence limited to just seven yards total in the first quarter.

Today's game will decide who play the Cowboys in Dallas next week for a shot at the NFC Conference finals.

The game is the first time in NFL history two former Super Bowl MVP quarterbacks have squared off in an NFL playoff match.

Earlier today, the Pittsburgh Steelers claimed their shot at the AFC Conference finals with a convincing 30-12 win over the Miami Dolphins.