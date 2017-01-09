 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Other Sport


Watch: Aaron Rodgers delivers incredible Hail Mary touchdown pass to end first half of playoff with Giants

share

Source:

Duke

The Green Bay Packers took a serious mental edge into the sheds at halftime in their tightly-contested NFL playoff match against the New York Giants after quarterback Aaron Rodgers stunned them with an incredible Hail Mary touchdown as the first half expired.

The Green Bay Packers quarterback is renowned for his clutch throws deep, but this one against a stunned New York Giants defence takes the cake.
Source: Duke

Rodgers' remarkable pass to Randall Cobb was the final play of the half in the do-or-die wildcard round game at Lambeau Field, helping the home side to a 14-6 halftime lead.

Prior to the 42 yard throw, Rodgers had struggled significantly in the cold conditions, with temperatures near freezing, with the Packers' offence limited to just seven yards total in the first quarter.

Today's game will decide who play the Cowboys in Dallas next week for a shot at the NFC Conference finals.

The game is the first time in NFL history two former Super Bowl MVP quarterbacks have squared off in an NFL playoff match.

Earlier today, the Pittsburgh Steelers claimed their shot at the AFC Conference finals with a convincing 30-12 win over the Miami Dolphins.

The Steelers' wide receiver carved the Miami defence to bits early in their 30-12 romping in the wildcard round.
Source: Duke

The Steelers offence scored two touchdowns early through long receptions by Antonio Brown before running back Le'veon Bell took over in the second quarter with two touchdowns of his own.

Miami quarterback Matt Moore attempted to scramble from rushing Steelers defenders, but he couldn’t escape Alvin Dupree.
Source: Duke

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

01:32
1
Two years after it was launched, the 'Boroughs' street basketball project has landed in Auckland.

'You almost feel like you're playing in the NBA' - high-tech basketball courts up and running after slow start

00:30
2
The Cavaliers star steered his side to a 120-116 win over the Phoenix Suns.

Watch: LeBron James becomes 14th player in NBA history to reach 10,000 field goals

00:21
3
Webster channelled his inner Steph Curry to ensure Nebraska University had a lead at the end of the first quarter against Northwestern University.

Video: Kiwi NBA hopeful Tai Webster nails monster three-point buzzer-beater in US college clash

00:27
4
Haase had a slow start but won in straight sets 6-4, 7-5 in round one of the ASB Classic in Auckland.

Video: The Netherlands' Robin Haase comes from behind to defeat Kiwi Finn Tearney at ASB Classic


00:41
5
Rodgers led the Green Bay Packers to a 38-13 Wild Card win over the NY Giants.

Green Bay Packers to take on Dallas in NFL playoffs after dismantling NY Giants

00:26
The Westworld star told women they shouldn’t wear a dress if they don’t want to, saying "your worth is more than that".

Golden Globes red carpet: 'Dresses aren't a requirement' - actress Evan Rachel Wood explains why she suited up

The stars turned out at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in their best threads ahead of the 74th Golden Globes.

00:31
Atlanta will be left with a few battered bodies after Adams muscled up in the paint and didn't stop for anyone.

You can vote: OKC Thunder campaigning to make Steven Adams New Zealand's first ever NBA All Star

Posters, video highlights and advertisements have all been used to promote the big Kiwi - but how do everyday New Zealand fans get in on voting for Adams?

00:12
Esteban Santiago is accused of killing five people at the international airport on Saturday.

Graphic warning: New footage shows eerie moment man casually opens fire in baggage claim area of Florida airport

Esteban Santiago is facing federal charges in the aftermath of the shooting that killed five people.

00:53
A family were ecstatic when a pod of orcas decided to swim near their boat off the Coromandel yesterday.

Video: 'The most amazing experience' - incredible moment pod of orca whales swim alongside boat off the Coromandel

The family couldn't contain their excitement as about 10 whales swam around the craft.

02:16
Police say Savey Kevin Sous, 32, ignored repeated requests to put down his weapon.

Man shot dead by police in Whanganui overnight named

Police say the man at the Mitchell Street address had a shotgun concealed under his jacket.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ