Wasps confirm All Black Lima Sopoaga signed for next English Premiership season

NZN

Wasps are talking up the merits of Lima Sopoaga after confirming they have signed the All Blacks' first five-eighth for the next English Premiership season.

Lima Sopoaga celebrates against South Africa

Source: Photosport

Sopoaga, 26, last week announced his departure from New Zealand rugby following this year's Super Rugby campaign with the Highlanders.

However, the 16-Test veteran didn't reveal his destination.

In a statement, Wasps director of rugby Dai Young says the playmaker is a key signing for his club.

"When a world-class fly-half became available we jumped at the chance, as that doesn't happen very often," he said.

"Lima's track record with the All Blacks, Highlanders and Southland speaks for itself, and we believe he will be an extremely good fit both in our side and within the club."

Sopoaga will join Hurricanes forward Brad Shields in leaving for Wasps later this year.

Also on the Coventry-based team's books is seasoned Kiwi first five-eighth and last season's Premiership player of the year Jimmy Gopperth, who will contest the No.10 jersey with Sopoaga.

