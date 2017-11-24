Warren Gatland names unchanged Welsh team for Six Nations battle with Eddie Jones' England

Coach Warren Gatland will send an unchanged Wales team to Twickenham for their Six Nations clash against England.



Source: 1 NEWS

The New Zealander has retained his starting line-up that accounted for Scotland 34-7 at the weekend.



Gatland's only switch for Saturday's game is among the replacements, where fit- again wing George North comes onto the bench.



Gatland said: "It's great to name an unchanged starting XV.



"The players deserve that for a very good performance on the opening weekend.



"We know how tough it is going to be against that huge English forward pack. They are really going to test us.



"England have been in great form the last couple of years, so we know the challenge we face, but we have had a good couple of weeks in camp and we are looking forward to going up to Twickenham."



Wales were the last team to beat England in a Six Nations Test match at Twickenham, winning 19-12 six years ago.



Since then, England have reeled off 14 successive home victories in the tournament, while they are also chasing an unprecedented hat-trick of Six Nations titles this term.

Wales: 15 Leigh Halfpenny, 14 Josh Adams, 13 Scott Williams, 12 Hadleigh Parkes, 11 Steff Evans, 10 Rhys Patchell, 9 Gareth Davies, 8 Ross Moriarty, 7 Josh Navidi, 6 Aaron Shingler, 5 Alun Wyn Jones (c), 4 Cory Hill, 3 Samson Lee, 2 Ken Owens, 1 Rob Evans