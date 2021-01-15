TODAY |

Warning shot fired by INEOS Team UK to rivals after winning both Prada Cup day one races

Breaking Source:  1 NEWS

INEOS Team UK have held off a fast charging Luna Rossa to win both their races on day one of the Prada Cup.

Your playlist will load after this ad

It was a perfect day for the Brits as they stormed to victory. Source: 1 NEWS

An early mistake from Luna Rossa skipper Jimmy Spithill at the start gave the Brits the lead in their second race and they never looked back.

Much like race one, in which Team UK beat American Magic, they extended their lead at each gate on Auckland's Waitematā Harbour. 

It was a messy race by the Italians who touched down at the top mark, twice losing valuable time which they couldn’t get back.

INEOS Team UK record upset win over American Magic to kick off Prada Cup

Team UK crossed the finishline ahead of the Italians by 28 seconds.

Racing begins tomorrow at 3.15pm with Luna Rossa facing off against American Magic in round robin 2.

The winner of the Prada Cup will challenge Team New Zealand for the America's Cup in March.

Other Sport
Team NZ
Americas Cup
Sailing
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:34
Warning shot fired by INEOS Team UK to rivals after winning both Prada Cup day one races
2
INEOS Team UK record upset win over American Magic to kick off Prada Cup
3
Former US Olympian charged with taking part in US Capitol riot
4
'Some boys were emotional' - Phil Gould fires up Warriors with 'inspirational talk' ahead of new NRL season
5
Young girl at cricket match gets special visit from Sophie Devine after six hits youngster
MORE FROM
Other Sport
MORE
02:05

Kiwi diver at peace with walking away from Olympic dream for new passion

IOC, Japan press ahead with Tokyo Games despite growing opposition

Prada Cup preview: All you need to know about the event deciding who faces NZ for the America's Cup

Top NFL coach Bill Belichick turns down Presidential Medal of Freedom from 'friend' Donald Trump