Warning shot fired by INEOS Team UK to rivals after winning both Prada Cup day one races

INEOS Team UK have held off a fast charging Luna Rossa to win both their races on day one of the Prada Cup.

An early mistake from Luna Rossa skipper Jimmy Spithill at the start gave the Brits the lead in their second race and they never looked back.

Much like race one, in which Team UK beat American Magic, they extended their lead at each gate on Auckland's Waitematā Harbour.

It was a messy race by the Italians who touched down at the top mark, twice losing valuable time which they couldn’t get back.

INEOS Team UK record upset win over American Magic to kick off Prada Cup

Team UK crossed the finishline ahead of the Italians by 28 seconds.

Racing begins tomorrow at 3.15pm with Luna Rossa facing off against American Magic in round robin 2.