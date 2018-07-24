 

'I want to make a statement' - Joseph Parker on bout with Dillian Whyte

The Kiwi heavyweight said he needs an emphatic win over Whyte to give himself another chance at a title shot.
Joseph Parker

A nude Kurt Baker sits on teammate Trael Joass' shoulders while celebrating the All Blacks Sevens world cup win.

Most read: 'I showered!' Kurt Baker poses nude on teammate's shoulders in hilarious All Blacks Sevens World Cup celebratory pic

Portia Woodman believes the culture within the team has helped evolve their winning streak on the rugby pitch.

Watch: World champion sevens stars Portia Woodman and Gayle Broughton show off classic dance moves after arriving home

'It is going to be a war' - Joseph Parker primed for battle as he eyes return to boxing summit


The former WBO heavyweight champion showed no signs of nerves while jamming out on live TV in the UK.

Watch: ‘It helps me relax’ - Joseph Parker tunes out negative noise, showcases guitar skills ahead of Dillian Whyte fight

Michaela Blyde claimed her teammate took a leaf out of her play book after they scored similar tries in the RWC Sevens final against France in San Francisco.

'She copied me' - Black Ferns Sevens star has funny dig at Portia Woodman for copycat final try

The Drug Foundation’s Ross Bell spoke to Breakfast about the results today.

Ninety per cent of New Zealanders support decriminalisation of medical cannabis, says Drug Foundation

A majority of Kiwis want growing cannabis for personal use decriminalised.


Molia was the spearhead of the Kiwi attack in the first half.

Double delight as All Blacks Sevens claim World Cup title with final demolition of England

New Zealand's men's and women's sides defended their Rugby World Cup Sevens titles with victory in San Francisco.

Concerns were raised by Louise Nicholas over comment Wally Haumaha made in support of three policemen tried for rape.

Dr Pauline Kingi to head inquiry into Deputy Police Commissioner Willy Haumaha's appointment

In appointing Dr Pauline Kingi today Winston Peters says he wouldn't rule out answering questions in the inquiry if he's called to do so.

Fourteen others were injured in the incident in which the gunman also died.

Gunman and young woman dead, 13 others injured in Toronto shooting

A young girl is in hospital in a critical state as well other 13 other victims.

The Warehouse to lose up to 140 full time roles in restructure

"The new leadership structure will deliver a number of benefits to team members and therefore customers."