'I want to finish my career on a high' - Kiwi fighter Mark Hunt wants UFC title fight

Outspoken UFC heavyweight Mark Hunt is looking forward to fighting battles inside the octagon rather than outside, as he seeks a world title shot in what could be his final year.

AUCKLAND, NEW ZEALAND - JUNE 11: (L-R) Mark Hunt of New Zealand punches Derrick Lewis in their heavyweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at the Spark Arena on June 11, 2017 in Auckland, New Zealand. (Photo by Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

Mark Hunt of New Zealand punches Derrick Lewis in their heavyweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at the Spark Arena in Auckland.

Source: Getty

Fifth-ranked Hunt takes on ninth-rated Curtis Blaydes of the United States on the Perth card on February 11.

The 43-year-old Sydney based fighter last fought in June 2017 and some of his comments have put him at loggerheads with the organisation's administration.

He has frequently called for a level playing field in the popular MMA brand, slamming the "cheaters" in the organisation, who have tested positive for illegal drugs.

Hunt missed out on the Sydney card last November due to a medical suspension.

He is adamant some of his comments to Player's Voice about slurring his speech and forgetting things were taken out of context.

Hunt hopes to have all of the three remaining fights on his contract this year.

He ultimately wants another crack at world champion Stipe Miocic, who stopped him in a non-title fight in Adelaide in 2015.

"I'm looking forward to getting back to work, it's been a long time," Hunt told AAP on Friday.

"I cannot look past Curtis Blaydes and I've got to beat this guy to keep going.

"If I beat Curtis Blaydes I get a fighter above him, a top three guy, and then fight for the title.

"Fight three more times globally then probably hang them up. There's a lot of other options I feel like I've got to do with fighting.

"I want to finish my career on a high and enjoy fighting, not make it such a struggle battling with my employers."'

Hunt hasn't softened his stance or mellowed on the subject of drug cheats.

'People will think I'm just whinging, but I've come through the era where they were allowed to cheat and dope," Hunt said.

"I've endured that era and fought in that era and come out the other side to this era, with a cleaner sport."

Hunt has nothing but praise for Miocic, who he said was a great role model.

"I think he's a great champion, because he's clean, he works hard, he's battled in the trenches and he's earned his stripes,' Hunt said.

"He deserves all my respect, he's got it. he beat me up when we fought.'

Copyright © TVNZ

 