'I want that fight' - Deontay Wilder chasing unification bout with Joseph Parker

American fighter and WBC title holder Deontay Wilder has spoken about his desire for a title unification bout with WBO champion Joseph Parker in April.

The Kiwi heavyweight says he wants to "dominate the heavyweight division" after securing the WBO title.
Source: 1 NEWS

Wilder, 31, will return to the ring for the first time since a broken hand in July when he takes on Andrej Wawrzyk on February 25 in Alabama.

However, Wilder has made it clear that Parker is his number one target as soon as the possibility for a fight becomes available.

"If all goes well with this fight, I wouldn't mind turning right around and coming back and fighting Joseph Parker to unify the division with his WBO belt and my WBC belt, and do it that way," Wilder told 78SPORTSTV.

"When I heard that I immediately called my people and said if all goes well with this fight I have in February, I have no injuries and my hand is healed and can take 100 per cent impact on it as well, then I want that fight (Parker) next."

Parker is being lined up for his WBO title defence with a bout against Britain's Hughie Fury, but has spoken in the past about a fight with Wilder to unify the WBO and WBC divisions, sentiments echoed by Wilder.

"We are going to see what happens, but we are going to take a stab at it. They say they want it, I definitely want it."

Wilder boasts an impressive record, with 37 wins from 37 fights, 36 of those coming by knockout.

