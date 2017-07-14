'Wait and see' – Blair Tuke refuses to deny Peter Burling's Volvo involvement

Team New Zealand foil trimmer Blair Tuke has refused to rule out his teammate Peter Burling out of competing in the Volvo Ocean Race, after it was revealed he was joining Spanish side, Mapfre.

Tuke, will link up with the Spanish outfit for the great race beginning on October 22, although he was coy when speaking about whether his longtime partner Burling would follow suit.

"I'm not going to speak for him, but he's definitely shown interest in it."

"Wait and see," Tuke told 1 NEWS' Abby Wilson.

Tuke also pointed out that he would feel strange without Burling, with the pair having won both an Olympic gold medal and the America's Cup in the past 12 months.

"For the best part of probably nine years now we've spent most days together."