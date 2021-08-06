Waddell hopes NZ's next generation inspired by historic Olympic showing

New Zealand Olympic team chef de mission Rob Waddell hopes the team's record-breaking performance in Tokyo inspires the next generation of Kiwis to chase their dreams.

The Tokyo team have already won a number of medals (19), one more than what was achieved in Rio five years ago.

"It’s a great outcome and genuinely we’re delighted," Waddell said.

"There’s been some amazing near misses as well, some of the performances that weren’t medals have been incredible. I think of the football, I think of the cycling, I think of the hockey. We’ve been so close on so many fronts and that’s been as exciting as the medals. But certainly we like the medal count and we’re thrilled with that."

A former Olympic champion himself, Waddell said the success was the culmination of years of meticulous planning and hard work.

"These things don’t happen overnight. There’s been some committed targeted funding that has been there for long periods of time.

"I like to think we work very collaboratively as a nation. We’re big enough that we can do it but not big enough that we’re clumsy. You are getting sports working together, sharing information and helping each other and maybe that counts for something."

Rob Waddell. Source: Photosport

There have been a raft of memorable moments from Tokyo. Lisa Carrington has become the most decorated New Zealand Olympian of all time, while several athletes touched hearts around the nation as they broke down in tears moments after winning on the biggest stage.

"What you enjoy most is seeing the inspiration it creates back home," Waddell said of the success.

"You get a sense there’re young kids watching, you get athletes connecting with their primary schools...you just know that for other young kids out there, for other young New Zealanders it’s actually making a difference and they’re seeing pathways in sports they might not have otherwise seen."

The chef de mission said the team had united together in Tokyo, in part due to the tight restrictions preventing family from travelling with them to the Games. He said he was proud of the way the team had banded together and conducted themselves throughout.