 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Other Sport


WADA president receives letter from Russia, says country ready to admit doping scandal

share

Source:

AAP

World Anti-Doping Agency president Craig Reedie says he has received a letter from RUSADA that could break the deadlock preventing the Russian anti-doping agency from being formally reinstated.

The IOC's dramatic move comes amid widespread evidence of state-sponsored doping.

Source: 1 NEWS

WADA declared the Russian agency non-compliant with its rules in November 2015, when a WADA-funded investigation first confirmed the extent of Russia's systemic doping.

A 'roadmap to compliance' for RUSADA was later agreed between WADA and the Russian authorities and nearly all of its terms have now been met. There are, however, two sticking points and there has been no meaningful progress on them.

The Russian authorities have repeatedly refused to publicly accept the verdict of a second, much wider, WADA-funded investigation into Russia's cheating - the 2016 report prepared by Canadian law professor Richard McLaren.

They have also not given WADA, or any other international body, access to the data or samples still held at Russia's main anti-doping laboratory in Moscow.

Of these matters, the first appears to be the most problematic for the Russians as it would mean them acknowledging their cheating was state-sponsored and effectively run by the sports ministry - not something they have shown any willingness to do, particularly in the build-up to next month's FIFA World Cup.

Despite this, WADA, in line with the International Association of Athletics Federations and the International Paralympic Committee, is determined to hold Russia to the roadmap commitments it made.

But it is becoming increasingly clear that the global anti-doping body is under enormous pressure from the International Olympic Committee (IOC), which provides half of its budget, to compromise.

The other half of WADA's budget comes from national governments and the tension between their desire to hold Russia to account and the IOC's apparent desire to forgive and forget dominated a meeting in Montreal this week.

Speaking at the meeting in Montreal, Reedie said he has recently received word from Moscow that could solve the impasse.

"I hope it is a game-changer," Reedie told the insidethegames website.

"We've been exchanging correspondence now for the best part of a year and a half and there have been very many differentiations of the words, this one is probably the most encouraging one that we have had.

"My first look at it is that they are getting closer to acknowledging that there was an error.

"Someone said to me it is only semantics but semantics matter in this game - they matter in Moscow and they matter within this organisation and let's hope I am right."

The letter will now be reviewed by WADA's independent compliance review committee at its next meeting in June.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

1
NatWest 6 Nations Championship Round 3, Aviva Stadium, Dublin 24/2/2018 Ireland vs Wales Ireland's Bundee Aki with Dan Biggar and Gareth Davies of Wales Mandatory Credit ©INPHO/Bryan Keane

NZ-born Irish centre Bundee Aki to lead NZ-heavy Baabaas squad against England

2
Harbhajan Singh celebrates taking a wicket

'What's the harm in taking up the challenge?' - Indian spinner puzzled why team won't against Aussies with pink ball

00:14
3
This is why Taniela Tupou is one of Australian rugby' s biggest hopes.

Video: Tongan Thor obliterates Nehe Milner-Skudder with brutal fend, show pace and power to brush aside TJ Perenara

00:15
4
Jamayne Isaako will definitely be up for Try of the Year with this effort in the 28-22 win.

Watch: Former Junior Kiwi unleashes flawless side-stepping show, beats five Roosters to score game-winner in dying minutes

5
GRAN SASSO D'ITALIA - CAMPO IMPERATORE, ITALY - MAY 13: Arrival / George Bennett of New Zealand and Team LottoNL-Jumbo / during the 101th Tour of Italy 2018, Stage 9 a 225km stage from Pesco Sannita to Gran Sasso D'italia - Campo Imperatore 2135m / Giro d'Italia / on May 13, 2018 in Gran Sasso D'italia - Campo Imperatore, Italy. (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

George Bennett keeping firm hold on sixth in Giro d'Italia after sprint finish to 13th stage

Bailey Patmore

'We just wish they would pull over' - Police name teen who died riding in the boot of stolen car which fled police near Wellington

The officer who gave chase was a dog handler, and he noticed the car, which had five people travelling in it as well as one person in the boot, travelling at speed near the Terrace Tunnel in Wellington.

01:30
Police also found explosives inside Santa Fe High School, as well as in adjacent areas.

At least ten people killed by gunman at Texas high school

The gunman came in with a revolver and started shooting, and police found explosives inside the school and in nearby areas.

00:14
The Hurricanes wing was in strong form as his side snuck home against the Reds in Wellington.

Watch as All Blacks hopeful Ben Lam destroys rivals on way to try line as Hurricanes edge thrilling encounter with Reds

The Hurricanes didn't have it all their own way in a high-scoring thriller in Wellington.

02:51
The National leader called Budget 2018 "flabby spending".

'What the hell is going on here?' - National leader says Winston Peters one reason for 'flabby' spending

"People would have expected, given the rhetoric, that this government would be putting a lot more into health and education. They just haven't."

03:52
The 19-year-old represented Samoa last year at the World Rugby Championship U20s tournament in Georgia.

'It is going to be a step up' - talented Auckland back Tanielu Tele'a swaps Manu Samoa jersey for Baby Blacks

The 19-year-old represented Samoa last year at the World Rugby Championship U20s tournament - now he'll pull on the black jersey.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 