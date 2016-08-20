VOTE Here: Eliza, B-Mac, Mahe, Joe Parker & ABs in running for Top Halberg Moment of 2016! WATCH every moment & VOTE

The New Zealand public has the chance to vote for their favourite sporting moment from 2016.

The finalists have just been announced for New Zealand’s Favourite Sporting Moment Award, the only category that is selected by the public at the 54th Halberg Awards.

Votes can be cast by text message or online at www.sportingmoments.co.nz until February 9.

The finalists are:

Brendon McCullum – world record century in 54 balls during his final test for the Black Caps (Black Caps vs. Australia, Hagley Oval, Christchurch).

Luuka Jones – winning New Zealand’s first ever canoe slalom medal, earning silver at the Rio Olympics (K-1 Canoe Slalom, Rio Olympics, Rio de Janeiro).

Mahe Drysdale – secures a gold medal with his final rowing stroke at the Rio Olympics (Men’s Single Scull, Rio Olympics, Rio de Janeiro).

Lisa Carrington – winning her second medal at the 2016 Rio Olympics, making her the first New Zealand female to win two medals at the same Olympics (Woman’s K-1 500m, Rio Olympics, Rio de Janeiro).

Eliza McCartney – winning the bronze medal with her final pole vault attempt at the Rio Olympics. (4.80m, woman’s pole vault, Rio Olympics, Rio de Janeiro).

Nikki Hamblin – helping fellow competitor Abbey D’Agostino to her feet mid-race (Woman’s 5000 metre heat, Rio Olympics, Rio de Janeiro).

Liam Malone – winning two gold and a silver medal at his first Paralympics (Rio Paralympics, Rio de Janeiro).

All Blacks - setting the new record for most consecutive test wins with 18 straight victories (All Blacks vs Wallabies, Bledisloe Cup, Auckland).

Shane van Gisbergen – First New Zealander in 25 years to win the V8 Supercar Championship. (Sydney 500, V8 Supercar Championship, Sydney).