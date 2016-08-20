 

VOTE Here: Eliza, B-Mac, Mahe, Joe Parker & ABs in running for Top Halberg Moment of 2016! WATCH every moment & VOTE

The New Zealand public has the chance to vote for their favourite sporting moment from 2016.

The finalists have just been announced for New Zealand’s Favourite Sporting Moment Award, the only category that is selected by the public at the 54th Halberg Awards.

Votes can be cast by text message or online at www.sportingmoments.co.nz until February 9.

The finalists are:

Brendon McCullum – world record century in 54 balls during his final test for the Black Caps (Black Caps vs. Australia, Hagley Oval, Christchurch).

The Black Caps captain struck 100 runs off 54 balls in his last Test.
Luuka Jones – winning New Zealand’s first ever canoe slalom medal, earning silver at the Rio Olympics (K-1 Canoe Slalom, Rio Olympics, Rio de Janeiro).

The Tauranga paddler's stunning final run earned her second spot in the canoe slalom at Rio.
Mahe Drysdale – secures a gold medal with his final rowing stroke at the Rio Olympics (Men’s Single Scull, Rio Olympics, Rio de Janeiro).

The Kiwi rowing legend has won back-to-back Olympic gold medals after winning in London 4 years ago.
Lisa Carrington – winning her second medal at the 2016 Rio Olympics, making her the first New Zealand female to win two medals at the same Olympics (Woman’s K-1 500m, Rio Olympics, Rio de Janeiro).

Lisa Carrington was unstoppable as she powered her way to consecutive K1 200 gold medals.
Eliza McCartney – winning the bronze medal with her final pole vault attempt at the Rio Olympics. (4.80m, woman’s pole vault, Rio Olympics, Rio de Janeiro).

The 19-year-old Kiwi's jump of 4.80m equalled her personal best, and also earned her third place at the Olympics.
Nikki Hamblin – helping fellow competitor Abbey D’Agostino to her feet mid-race (Woman’s 5000 metre heat, Rio Olympics, Rio de Janeiro).

The Kiwi refused to continue until she knew her competitor was unhurt.
Liam Malone – winning two gold and a silver medal at his first Paralympics (Rio Paralympics, Rio de Janeiro).

The Kiwi blade-runner had plenty of work to in the final 100m but came home strongly in a finish to be remembered.
All Blacks - setting the new record for most consecutive test wins with 18 straight victories (All Blacks vs Wallabies, Bledisloe Cup, Auckland).

The men in black took time to congratulate their opponents after a thrilling 37-10 victory over the Wallabies at Eden Park.
Shane van Gisbergen – First New Zealander in 25 years to win the V8 Supercar Championship. (Sydney 500, V8 Supercar Championship, Sydney).

Van Gisbergen denied Jamie Whincup a seventh record title, becoming the first Kiwi to win the title since Jim Richards.
Joseph Parker – claiming the WBO World Heavy Weight Championship belt – (Parker vs. Ruiz, Auckland).
 

The Kiwi boxer becomes New Zealand's first ever world heavyweight champion with the win.
VOTE Here: Eliza, B-Mac, Mahe, Joe Parker & ABs in running for Top Halberg Moment of 2016! WATCH every moment & VOTE

