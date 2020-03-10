Visit the weightlifting gym hopeful of training Samoa’s first Olympic gold medal winner

Samoa has long been the sleeping giant of weightlifting, but over the last decade, they’ve been making their mark on the global stage.

With the Olympics fast approaching, they’re looking to not only qualify, but bring home Samoa’s first Olympic gold medal.

The team’s route to success begins at 5am each day with devotion, with athletes training two or three times a day, six or seven days a week.

“We’re from a tiny little nation on the map, and for us to reach a world standard and be world champions, we have to do something out of the ordinary,” coach Jerry Wallwork told Tagata Pasifika.

Within the group training in Apia sit regional, junior world and Commonwealth Games champions, meaning weightlifting is regarded as Samoa’s most successful sport.

Now, the group is eyeing Olympic glory.

One of the brightest prospects is 20-year-old Don Opeloge, current junior world champion and silver medal winner at the 2018 Commonwealth Games.

In the last year alone, he’s improved by a massive 30kg, skyrocketing him into Olympic qualification.

He’s following in the footsteps of older sister Ele, Samoa’s only Olympic medal winner.

“I want to continue the legacy my family has started,” Don told Tagata Pasifika.

“It’s something heavy in my mind.”

One lifter has qualified already, with Wallwork hoping three more lifters will hit the mark for Tokyo.

"The qualification is very tough and you've got to compete at so many internationals.