Virtual racing will lead to cycling resurgence in NZ, hopes former champion

One of the many businesses allowed to re-open at Covid-19 Alert Level 3 has been cycle shop Kiwivelo.

Luckily staff have been riding during their lockdown, because so far they've been run off their feet.

"There's a lot of people who haven't been riding for years, that now all of a sudden are back on their bikes," owner Scott Guyton tells 1 NEWS.

Smart trainers used for virtual biking are proving to be the big ticket seller, flying off the shelves as quickly as they're delivered to the store.

Cyclists at all levels around the world taking to virtual racing, including Kiwi former world track champion Greg Henderson.

Now based in Cambridge, Henderson is an ambassador for the Zwift virtual racing app, as well as a coach for world tour team Israel Start-Up Nation.

Henderson hoping that resurgence of cycling carries into the real world after Covid-19, with New Zealand looking at the possibility of adding new names to an already impressive list.

