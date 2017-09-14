Video: Youtube puppet mocks Floyd Mayweather over retirement claims

Floyd Mayweather's recent retirement has been rubbished by the least likely of people - an internet show puppet.

After victory over Conor McGregor last month, Mayweather appeared on the Awkward Puppets show, where the host - a puppet called Diego, couldn't help but ridicule the former world champion.

As Mayweather explained that his bout with McGregor was his last, the puppet questioned the unbeaten fighter's claims.

"Come on bro, last fight for real?" he said.

"That's like the fifth time you said that."