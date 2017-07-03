Video: 'Is that how you speak to all women' - female boxing fans targeted with disgusting sexist tirade at Pacquiao v Horn blockbuster

Three Australian female boxing supporters were bombarded with a shameful sexist tirade while watching yesterday's bout between Manny Pacquiao and Jeff Horn at Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane.

In a video posted to Twitter, journalist Tegan George is shown to be the subject of a barrage of disparaging comments from a male patron.

"Never have I or my sports loving girl friends been so badly abused & sexually harassed. Went on for hours," George tweeted.

"Come on b****, f*** off away from me, will ya?" the man says among various insults and slurs.

Speaking to the Brisbane Times, one of the other women in the video, identified only as Sally, spoke of the abuse.

"Every girl is used to a bit of a wolf-whistle, or a bit of a comment here or there," she said.

"But what happened to us this afternoon is well beyond that."

"I've never experienced what I've experienced this afternoon."