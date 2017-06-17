Video: 'You guys will fall for anything' – smirking Jimmy Spithill taunts media at suggestion Oracle will use second boat in America's Cup defence

Oracle Team USA helmsman Jimmy Spithill has toyed with media at the suggestion that his crew are preparing a second race boat to face Team New Zealand in the America's Cup this week.

After red bows were sighted being unloaded into Orcale's "brother" syndicate Team Japan's base yesterday, speculation has been rife that Oracle have a second boat up their sleeve to face the Kiwi crew.

Spithill however, refused to give any insight into his team's preparation.

"I don't know what you're talking about," Spithill said.

"I think it just shows that you guys will fall for anything."

Spithill directly refused again when questioned by 1 NEWS' US Correspondent Rebecca Wright as to the possible existence of a second boat.

"You're just going to have to wait and see."

America's Cup rules allow the defender (Oracle) to use a second boat but not the challenger (Team NZ).