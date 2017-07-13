 

Video: 'You do anything to that flag I'll **** you up' - Floyd Mayweather taunts Conor McGregor holding Irish flag

Today's super-fight press conference in Toronto turned into a side show as boxing legend Floyd Mayweather taunted MMA star Conor McGregor by taking an Irish flag from the crowd and wrapping it around himself.

Today's press conference turned into a WWE spectacle with both fighters throwing down threats.
McGregor tried to get one over Mayweather by taking his backpack with stacks of money inside it.

"You do anything to that flag I'll **** you up," said McGregor.

As the UFC lightweight champion inspected Mayweather's bag he was quick to fire off some more insults of his own.

"That's it? That's it? There is about five grand in here."

Thousands of fans turned out for Mayweather and McGregor's second press conference in Toronto.
At yesterday's press conference in Los Angeles Mayweather pulled out a 1$00 million pay cheque, boasting about his superior pay cheques to McGregor.

Both fighters are promoting their super-fight for August 26 in Las Vegas.

The much anticipated fight will be fought at T-Mobile Arena and is expected to be the most lucrative fight in combat sports history.

Boxing

Thousands of fans turned out for Mayweather and McGregor's second press conference in Toronto.

