Video: 'Worse than garlic. What's worse than garlic?' - Joseph Parker jokes most worrying thing about Hughie Fury stare-down was his breath

Joseph Parker has sent out a warning to the Furys after this morning's scuffle at the weigh-ins for his WBO title defence tomorrow - if loud-mouthing and a push is the best you have, you're in for a long night.

Parker and his opponent Hughie Fury made their final staredown before tomorrow's fight in Manchester at this morning's weigh-in where the British fighter had a lot to say to the current champ.

"He told me he's gonna be the new champion. I said, 'good luck'," Parker told 1 NEWS.

"I said, 'relax little boy. Save all your energy for tomorrow 'cos you're gonna need it.' And then I said, 'do you back your chin 'cos I back mine. Lets see how it goes tomorrow'. Then he got all angry and he reacted so it shows... he wasn't as professional today."

The Kiwi fighter said one aspect of the loud-mouthing did get to him though.

"Breathing down my nose wasn't the best feeling," he said.

When 1 NEWS Europe Correspondent Emma Keeling joked had the British fighter been eating garlic, Parker laughed.