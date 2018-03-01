 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Other Sport


Video: Winter Olympic heroes Zoi Sadowski-Synnott and Nico Porteous welcomed to school by passionate haka

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Winter Olympic bronze medallists Zoi Sadowski-Synott and Nico Porteous were welcomed by a powerful haka performed by Mt Aspiring College students as they entered the school hall this morning.

Mt Aspiring College performed a powerful haka as the bronze medallists entered the school hall.
Source: 1 NEWS

The two teen stars were also given a hero's welcome by family and friends in Wanaka, who threw on a street parade for their efforts in the snow last week.

Sadowski-Synott, 16, won bronze at the PyeongChang Olympics in the snowboarding big air, breaking New Zealand’s 26-year drought.

Two hours after her event Porteous, 16, won bronze in the men's freeski halfpipe.

Kiwi athletes Zoi Sadowski-Synnott and Nico Porteous are still buzzing over their historic bronze medals.
Source: Breakfast
Zoi Sadowski-Synnott and Nico Porteous aren't quite used to the new found fame.
Source: 1 NEWS
Zoi Sadowski Synnott, Nico Porteous and the rest of the team touched down this morning.
Source: 1 NEWS

Related

Olympics

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

02:04
1
Patrick Mailata is in England preparing for the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games by training with the world's best.

Watch: 'AJ is honestly a down to earth dude' - Kiwi boxer spars with Anthony Joshua ahead of super fight with Joseph Parker

01:44
2
Associate Agriculture Minister Meka Whaitiri has asked officials to see how animal welfare can be improved.

Government to look at use of electric prodders and tail twisting at rodeos - but doesn't want a ban

00:25
3
The All Blacks legend is gearing up for the gruelling race once again.

Watch: Richie McCaw snapped in preparation for Godzone race by wife Gemma

00:30
4
Rob Ferrari spoke on TVNZ1’s Breakfast about his $50,000 grab last night.

'Four Weetbix and off to work' – Business as usual for Black Caps fan who took stellar Catch-A-Million catch

00:30
5
Today New Zealand Rugby announced it's posted a record profit.

'We've got a number that we're negotiating' – NZR hints at professional era for Black Ferns

Live stream: Bill English delivers valedictory speech as he ends his 27 years in Parliament

Join 1 NEWS NOW as Bill English looks back over his extensive parliamentary career.

01:44
Associate Agriculture Minister Meka Whaitiri has asked officials to see how animal welfare can be improved.

Government to look at use of electric prodders and tail twisting at rodeos - but doesn't want a ban

Associate Agriculture minister Meka Whaitiri has asked officials to see how animal welfare at rodeos can be improved.

Beach in Auckland (file picture).

Autumn temperatures around New Zealand set to be warmer than average, says NIWA

The warmer weather is expected to be driven by warmer than average ocean waters


00:24
Footage has emerged on social media of a brutal student assault at Western Heights High School.

Video: 'That's not bullying I'd call that assault' - Rotorua school investigating after boy filmed viciously kicking fellow student in head

Footage has emerged on social media of a brutal student assault at Western Heights High School in Rotorua, yesterday.

Live stream: 1 NEWS at Midday 2018

Watch our lunchtime bulletin every weekday from 12pm.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 