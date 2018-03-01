Video: Winter Olympic heroes Zoi Sadowski-Synnott and Nico Porteous welcomed to school by passionate haka

Source:
Winter Olympic bronze medallists Zoi Sadowski-Synott and Nico Porteous were welcomed by a powerful haka performed by Mt Aspiring College students as they entered the school hall this morning.
The two teen stars were also given a hero's welcome by family and friends in Wanaka, who threw on a street parade for their efforts in the snow last week.
Sadowski-Synott, 16, won bronze at the PyeongChang Olympics in the snowboarding big air, breaking New Zealand’s 26-year drought.
Two hours after her event Porteous, 16, won bronze in the men's freeski halfpipe.
