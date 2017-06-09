Video: Watch Peter Burling's perfect race to book NZ's place in Louis Vuitton challenger final!

Welcome to 1 NEWS NOW's live coverage of the 2017 America's Cup qualification from Bermuda's Great Sound.

8.10am

So Team NZ are into the Louis Vuitton final, and, as it stands, could take on Artemis (lead 4-3 over Japan in the first to 5 wins), who NZ were undefeated against in qualifying. The Louis Vuitton finals look set to start early next week.

That concludes our updates from today, thanks for tuning in. Peter Burling is about to join the other skippers in a press conference and we'll bring that to you live as it comes to hand. For now, it's goodbye and have a great day.

7.52am

Wow! Barker and Japan are penalised around gate five and that's two boat lengths and a total loss of speed, and the Swedes make it three from three today, and they will take a 4-3 lead into tomorrow - one win away from a spot against Team NZ in the Louis Vuitton final. For Barker, it's memories of 2013 all over again, when he lost seven straight to lose the America's Cup with Team NZ. Now it's happening with Japan.

7.47am

Japan with a narrow 40 metre lead down leg five here. One mistake either way will do it for one of these teams. Such a big race. Barker in control.

7.38am

Last race of the day and Japan and Artemis are going at it, locked at 3-3 in the race to five wins. Nothing in it down leg three.

7.30am

Peter Burling tells the race commentary team its "full credit to the shore crew" and says the boat was working at "pretty much 100%", admits they had to step it up in the final race, and delighted to get tomorrow off.

7.22am

Well done Team NZ! Fans on their feet on the shore as Team NZ recover from disaster two days ago to clinch their spot in the Louis Vuitton final. NZ defeat BAR in their semi final, 5-2.

7.20am

Around gate six now, and headed for home.

7.17am

NZ are going to do this. Barring a disaster, Burling will guide the Kiwis to victory here. A very big lead on leg five, and they're stretching it out. Burling super calm on the boat.

7.13am

NZ have cleared out on leg three, now with a 30 second lead around gate three..

7.11am

NZ with the faster boat here and they're stretching out this lead and there's not a lot BAR can do. This is Burling's to lose. NZ going at 27 knots, and here's a stat - when NZ have reached mark one first, as they did in this race, they've got a 100% record. Good signs.

7.09am

NZ in charge here flying down leg two at 28 knots. NZ around first, with an eight second lead.

7.07am

We're into it. Burling hasn't been great in the starts all regatta and Ainslie has won around 65% of his races when he's won the start. Both boats jousting in the pre-start here, Burling desperate for an early lead here. And an awesome start from Burling. Times it perfectly and they're off. NZ will lead around the first mark.

6.58am

Here we go, the third race today between BAR and Team NZ is about to get underway. NZ need one win to reach the Louis Vuitton final, leading this semi with BAR 4-2. BAR beat them comprehensively about 30 minutes ago after Team NZ won the first race today in thrilling fashion. Both teams entering the start gate now.

Meanwhile, remember this? Both teams have come miles since this debacle a few weeks back. Team NZ's boat has taken a pounding!

6.54am

Artemis win! Their semi final with Japan is tied at 3-3.

6.50am

Down leg five now, Dean Barker is trying to take the air out of Artemis by getting underneath but he can't get close enough and has to tack away. Outteridge desperate to hold on here and level at three races each, they cruise around gate five with an 18 second lead.

6.42am

Nathan Outteridge is giving it to Dean Barker today. Artemis on course to level this at 3-3, currently with a 130 metre lead heading down leg three.

6.35am

Race four for today is Dean Barker's Japan, with a slim one point lead, taking on Artemis. In the pre-start, it's tight but Artemis and Nathan Outteridge who will lead around the first gate.

6.25am

Down the last leg and Ben Ainslie has pulled one out to stave off defeat. BAR wins race six, cuts Team NZ's lead to 4-2, with a 20 second win.

6.22am

Still a 100 metre gap around gate five. Team NZ still battling "control" issues, stability issues not previously seen. BAR's lead out to 18 seconds.

6.18am

Team NZ is looking for a way back into this one, and they're closing on leg five. This is unfolding in a similar way to race one.

6.15am

BAR is pulling away on the upwind leg. NZ with some stability issues, perhaps as a result of the crash. Around gate three, it's still BAR, comfortably. A 13 second lead for BAR.

6.10am

BAR leads around gate two and NZ butchers a tack and BAR scoot away to a 250 metre lead.

6.08am

BAR wins the start but both teams even around the first mark.

6.03am

Here we go, both boats in the pre-race and Burling with a chance to send Ben Ainslie home. It's been just under a month sine the two teams really became acquainted - here.



6.00am

Nathan Outteridge does it for Artemis and they cut Dean Barker's deficit to 3-2, just a single point. Next up Team NZ can close out BAR and book their place in the Louis Vuitton final.

5.48am

Okay, in the second semi it's Artemis, down 3-1, who lead around gate four, and it's a handy lead of around 15 seconds. Trying to make it 3-2, in the race to five.

5.28am

Team NZ have made a superb comeback defeating Land Rover BAR by 31 seconds. What a race for Peter Burling and his teammates after Wednesday's disaster crash. Team NZ now lead 4-1 in their play-off series.

5.24am

Around gate five Team NZ lead by 25 seconds, Land Rover BAR in real trouble now as the Kiwis tear away down the sixth leg, NZ lead by over 300 metres.

5.22am

Team NZ have now taken the lead, an excellent move by the Kiwis to gybe earlier before gate four setting up the split.

5.19am

Looks like the Kiwis are setting up for a split coming around gate four, they trail by nine seconds at the bottom gate.

5.16am

Team NZ making some good ground here as they close in on Land Rover BAR, going round gate three Team NZ cut into BAR's lead trailling now by 11 seconds.

5.14am

Wind speeds averaging about 13-14 knots here in Bermuda, with the boats averaging speeds of 30-35 knots. Team NZ trail BAR by 200 metres going down the third leg. There are only seven legs in today's races as they try to fit in three races after yesterday's racing was cancelled.

5.08am

Not a great start for Team NZ, looked as though they had stalled in the pre-start. Land Rover have a huge lead and around the first marker Team NZ trail BAR by 26 seconds.

PRE RACING

With conditions unsafe to sail in yesterday, Team New Zealand have been gifted an extra 24 hours to repair their boat after Wednesday's shocking nosedive left their AC50 seriously damaged.

The Kiwi shore crew have against all odds managed to get their boat back on the water, with Peter Burling and his crew eager to get back on the water and finish off their semi-final with Great Britain's Land Rover BAR.

Still leading their best of nine series 3-1, just two more wins for Team New Zealand will earn them a spot in the qualification finals - where they could meet former skipper Dean Barker's Team Japan.

Standings:

Semi final one:

Team New Zealand - 3

Land Rover BAR - 1

Semi final two:

Team Japan - 3

Artemis Racing - 1

Schedule:

Semi final one - race five: NZL v GBR (5:08am)



Semi final two - race five: SWE v JAP (5:36am)

Semi final one - race six: GBR v NZL (6:06am)



Semi final two - race six JAP v SWE (6:35am)

Semi final one - race seven: NZL v GBR (7.05am)

Semi final two - race seven: SWE v JAP (7.35am)

5.08am