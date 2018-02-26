 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Other Sport


Video: US transgender wrestler Mack Beggs booed by crowd after winning girls' state title

share

Source:

1 NEWS

A transgender high school athlete in the US has been at the centre of controversy after competing in the Texas girls' class and winning the state title for a second year in a row after being refused permission to be allowed to compete against boys.

Beggs, 18, defeated Chelsea Sanchez to claim the state title for a second year.
Source: Twitter/ Matt Howerton

Eighteen-year-old Mack Beggs is transitioning from female to male and is taking small doses of testosterone.

Beggs entered a tournament in Cypress near Houston in the 6A 110-pound (50kg) division and beat Chelsea Sanchez in the final, a repeat of the 2017 decider. 

His win over the weekend was met with boos and cheers from the crowd after he rolled out of a possible pinfall to win state and avoid defeat.

Beggs attends Euless Trinity High, close to Dallas, and asked to wrestle in the boys’ division.

However, under Texas public high schools rules competitors are required to wrestle under the gender on their birth certificate.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

1
The Blues coach was thrilled with the performance of his star player in their 22-16 win at Eden Park.

SBW heading back to NRL after being told by All Blacks he's no longer in their plans - report

2
Roosters' Sonny Bill Williams. Round two Telstra Premiership NRL match, Vodafone Warriors v Sydney Roosters, Eden Park, Auckland, New Zealand. Saturday 16th March 2013. Photo: photosport.co.nz

All Blacks slam Sonny Bill Williams exit rumours as 'rubbish' as Sydney Roosters boss clarifies star is NOT returning to NRL club

01:01
3
The Blues utility back said he isn’t reading too much into reports that Sonny Bill Williams will be returning to the Roosters.

'I wonder if he'll turn up to training today' - cheeky Blues fullback Michael Collins makes fun of rumours SBW quitting New Zealand rugby


00:15
4
NZ beat England by three wickets with four balls remaining thanks to a late cameo from Santner in Hamilton.

Mitchell Santner says advice from Ross Taylor was key to heroic Blacks Caps outing against England

00:15
5
This was by far the strangest birdie Tiger hit in his final round at Honda Classic.

Watch: Look out! Tiger Woods' tee shot hits unsuspecting goose waddling down fairway

01:42
TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett with the latest update.

It’s been an active start to the week but tomorrow is looking mild

TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett with the latest update.

The message comes as the impact statement is set to be released on Wednesday.

Live stream: Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern speaks with the media following weekly Cabinet meeting

The PM will discuss the issues of the day with reporters at parliament.


01:57
Filipa Payne says the Corrections Minister has gone quiet since entering government.

Kelvin Davis labelled 'gutless' over sudden silence on Kiwis detained in Australia

Activists say the Corrections Minister has gone quiet on the issue since entering government.

00:30
Road workers in the area are also continuing to struggle with clearing debris from the roads.

Watch: Shocking new vision shows home completely swallowed by debris after Cyclone Gita smashed Kaikoura

Road workers continue to struggle with clearing the roads from debris.

05:43
After being held on Christmas Island Ronald Neilson has been deported to NZ, where he knows no one.

'It broke me. I didn't want to come back to NZ' - Man deported from Australian home after enduring 10 months detained on Christmas Island

After 10 months living in Australia's notorious Christmas Island detention centre, Ronald Nielson signed his deportation papers to New Zealand - a place he barely knew.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 