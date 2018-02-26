Video: US transgender wrestler Mack Beggs booed by crowd after winning girls' state title

A transgender high school athlete in the US has been at the centre of controversy after competing in the Texas girls' class and winning the state title for a second year in a row after being refused permission to be allowed to compete against boys.

Eighteen-year-old Mack Beggs is transitioning from female to male and is taking small doses of testosterone.

Beggs entered a tournament in Cypress near Houston in the 6A 110-pound (50kg) division and beat Chelsea Sanchez in the final, a repeat of the 2017 decider.

His win over the weekend was met with boos and cheers from the crowd after he rolled out of a possible pinfall to win state and avoid defeat.

Beggs attends Euless Trinity High, close to Dallas, and asked to wrestle in the boys’ division.