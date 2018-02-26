Video: US transgender wrestler Mack Beggs booed by crowd after winning girls' state title

Source:
A transgender high school athlete in the US has been at the centre of controversy after competing in the Texas girls' class and winning the state title for a second year in a row after being refused permission to be allowed to compete against boys.
Eighteen-year-old Mack Beggs is transitioning from female to male and is taking small doses of testosterone.
Beggs entered a tournament in Cypress near Houston in the 6A 110-pound (50kg) division and beat Chelsea Sanchez in the final, a repeat of the 2017 decider.
His win over the weekend was met with boos and cheers from the crowd after he rolled out of a possible pinfall to win state and avoid defeat.
Beggs attends Euless Trinity High, close to Dallas, and asked to wrestle in the boys’ division.
However, under Texas public high schools rules competitors are required to wrestle under the gender on their birth certificate.
