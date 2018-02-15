 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Other Sport


Video: US snowboard star Shaun White's horrific 2017 accident in NZ that almost cost him a gold medal

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Three time Olympic snowboard gold medallist Shaun White has made headlines again after his response to a question about a sexual harassment case brought against by a member of his rock band in 2016.

White had to have 62 stitches on his face after his accident in Cardrona Show Park in October last year.
Source: Yahoo Sports

The American apologised for using the term "gossip", the accusations surfaced in 2014, a lawsuit was settled last year in court.

Meanwhile video has since emerged of White's accident in New Zealand last October which almost cost him a place in the US Olympic team, which left him with career threatening injuries.

White was choppered from Cadrona to Dunedin hospital after the horrific accident, he needed 62 stitches to his face.

He was then hit with a lung infection after his surgery and was placed in intensive care, before recovering to claim gold in PyeongChang yesterday.

Related

Olympics

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:15
1
The American scored 97.75 to take out the snowboard men’s halfpipe final in PyeongChang.

US snowboard Olympic gold medallist Shaun White apologises for comments on sexual misconduct lawsuit

2
LONDON, ENGLAND - February 10: Gareth Anscombe of Wales catches the ball during a Six Nations match between England and Wales at Twickenham Stadium on February 10th, 2018 in London, England. (Photo by Visionhaus/Corbis via Getty Images)

Opinion: England and Wales showdown - the ultimate Twickenham fizzer

00:56
3
Warriors CEO Cameron George praised McFadden's contribution to the club.

'He was a bit emotional' - Warriors assistant coach Andrew McFadden to leave NZ club after 2018 season

01:03
4
The Nigerian born fighter made a remarkable UFC debut in Perth on Sunday with a TKO win.

Kiwi fighter Israel Adesanya on UFC rise - 'I've been hungry and I'm eating good now'

01:20
5
Taufatofua says Cyclone Gita won't affect "the heart of the people".

'We will rebuild' - Tongan flag bearer Pita Taufatofua shares touching message for cyclone-hit Tonga from Winter Olympics

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm

The 1 NEWS at 6pm bulletin, live streamed 7 days a week.

First clear image of Florida mass shooting suspect, Nikolas Cruz, who allegedly killed 17 students

Details from ex-classmates are emerging of "crazy" ex-Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School kid who was into his guns.

00:29
A student describes rushing through Florida's Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School as police apprehended the gunman who killed 17.

Watch: 'I saw two girls probably dead in the hallway' - student's chilling account of chaos during Florida school massacre

The teenager recounts rushing through classrooms, not knowing which way to safely shelter.

00:18
Student's video gives frightening first-hand account inside Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

Graphic video shows terrified students huddled down as Florida gunman unleashes hail of bullets during deadly shooting

Student's video gives chilling first-hand account inside the high school, where 17 were shot dead by an ex-student.

00:29
A student told CNN suspect Nicolas Cruz "always had guns on him".

Florida school shooting, 17 dead: 'When that teacher came back, she was absolutely covered in blood' - student's chilling account

Parkland (where the shooting took place) with a population of 31,000, was named Florida's safest city last year.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 