Video: US snowboard star Shaun White's horrific 2017 accident in NZ that almost cost him a gold medal

Three time Olympic snowboard gold medallist Shaun White has made headlines again after his response to a question about a sexual harassment case brought against by a member of his rock band in 2016.

The American apologised for using the term "gossip", the accusations surfaced in 2014, a lawsuit was settled last year in court.

Meanwhile video has since emerged of White's accident in New Zealand last October which almost cost him a place in the US Olympic team, which left him with career threatening injuries.

White was choppered from Cadrona to Dunedin hospital after the horrific accident, he needed 62 stitches to his face.