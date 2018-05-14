Video: UFC stars slam Raquel Pennington's coaches for ignoring her pleas to stop fight after rival leaves her bloodied and bruised

Some of the UFC’s top hitters have slammed Raquel Pennington's coaches for refusing to listen to their fighter's pleas to stop her fight against bantamweight women's champion Amanda Nunes at UFC 224 in Rio de Janeiro yesterday.

Pennington was beaten to a bloody pulp with the referee intervening to stop the title fight in the fifth round.

The 29-year-old had pleaded to her corner to stop the bout after the fourth round, after she had taken some serious damage from Nunes.

"I'm done. I wanna be done," Pennington told her corner before the fifth round.

Her coaches refused to listen to her requests and egged Pennington to carry on with the fight.

"No, no, no, no," said her coach Jason Kutz.

"Don't go out like this. C'mon girl. I know it hurts. I know it hurts. Let's power through this. Let's breathe. Change your mindset.

"Let's just throw everything we've got. Throw everything we've got. We'll recover later. We'll recover later. Throw everything we've got."

UFC stars Brian Ortega, Kevin Lee and Rafael dos Anjos criticised Kutz and his fellow coaches for not throwing in the towel.