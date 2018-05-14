 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Other Sport


Video: UFC stars slam Raquel Pennington's coaches for ignoring her pleas to stop fight after rival leaves her bloodied and bruised

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Some of the UFC’s top hitters have slammed Raquel Pennington's coaches for refusing to listen to their fighter's pleas to stop her fight against bantamweight women's champion Amanda Nunes at UFC 224 in Rio de Janeiro yesterday.

Bantamweight women's champ Amanda Nunes left Pennington in a bloody mess after her TKO fifth round win at UFC 224.
Source: SKY

Pennington was beaten to a bloody pulp with the referee intervening to stop the title fight in the fifth round.

The 29-year-old had pleaded to her corner to stop the bout after the fourth round, after she had taken some serious damage from Nunes.

"I'm done. I wanna be done," Pennington told her corner before the fifth round.

Her coaches refused to listen to her requests and egged Pennington to carry on with the fight.

"No, no, no, no," said her coach Jason Kutz.

"Don't go out like this. C'mon girl. I know it hurts. I know it hurts. Let's power through this. Let's breathe. Change your mindset.

"Let's just throw everything we've got. Throw everything we've got. We'll recover later. We'll recover later. Throw everything we've got."

UFC stars Brian Ortega, Kevin Lee and Rafael dos Anjos criticised Kutz and his fellow coaches for not throwing in the towel.

MMA fighting journalist Ariel Helwani‏ voiced his concerns via Twitter, saying Pennington deserved better.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:22
1
The Hurricanes star said he felt it was important he do something in response to Folau's controversial tweets.

'Equality is something I'm staunch on' - TJ Perenara on speaking out on Israel Folau's anti-gay comments

00:15
2
Bantamweight women's champ Amanda Nunes left Pennington in a bloody mess after her TKO fifth round win at UFC 224.

Video: UFC stars slam Raquel Pennington's coaches for ignoring her pleas to stop fight after rival leaves her bloodied and bruised

00:21
3
John Plumtree said NZ sides are always accused of cheating when they are winning.

'We'll have to keep cheating' - Hurricanes assistant John Plumtree cheekily responds to Aussie gripes following weekend Super Rugby controversy


00:15
4
Williams scored two tries in the final as NZ thumped Australia 46-0 to win the Langford Sevens in Canada.

Watch as Black Ferns Sevens star Niall Williams burns Aussie defenders with sheer pace, NZ annihilate trans-Tasman rivals to claim Canada title

00:15
5
The NZ side had their biggest ever winning margin against Australia, winning the final 46-0.

Black Ferns Sevens obliterate Aussies to claim Canada title in NZ's largest ever win over trans-Tasman rivals

01:51
TVNZ weather present Dan Corbett with the latest update.

Rain to make way for fine but chilly weather over much of the country today

TVNZ weather present Dan Corbett with the latest update.

Toni Street took to Facebook to reveal she has been suffering with jaundice.

Toni Street opens up about her battle with illness in Mother's Day Facebook post

"My Mum has had to live with me for the last month as I've barely been able to leave the house".

01:43
The owners say the merger of three clubs will actually be better for the community.

'There is no loop hole' - boss of Tokoroa venue planning to install 30 pokie machines denies exploiting government legislation

Pockets 8 Ball Club faces legal action from angry locals opposing the gaming licence.


NZ businesses to suffer if Government complies with US threats to avoid Iran trade: Ambassador

Iran's ambassador to NZ said Kiwi companies could risk losing trade deals.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 