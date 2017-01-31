Video: UFC heavyweight executes perfect one-two combo to floor opponent for KO win

UFC heavyweight contender Francis Ngannou has sent a warning to future opponents after taking down former champion Andrei Arlovski with a clean one-two combo.

The French fighter claimed a knockout win over Arlovski at UFC Fight Night Denver on Sunday with a left hook into a right uppercut 90 seconds into the first round.

The combo was possible after Arlovksi, the undisputed champion in 2005, went looking for his opponent's chin with a swinging right hand while failing to cover his head with his left arm.