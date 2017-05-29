Video: Two from two! Team New Zealand recover from early penalty to thrash Great Britain

Source:
Team New Zealand picked up back-to-back wins on day two of America's Cup qualifying in Bermuda, defeating Great Britain's Land Rover BAR.
Having been handed a pre-start penalty for entering the starting zone early, Team New Zealand recovered to smash Great Britain by a whopping 1 minute and 28 seconds.
Team New Zealand sit third in the qualification table, level with Great Britain and behind Oracle, who both carried points over from the Louis Vuitton World Series.
