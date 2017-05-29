 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

Other Sport


Video: Two from two! Team New Zealand recover from early penalty to thrash Great Britain

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Team New Zealand picked up back-to-back wins on day two of America's Cup qualifying in Bermuda, defeating Great Britain's Land Rover BAR.

Team NZ picked up their second win of the day over Ben Ainslie's Land Rover BAR.
Source: SKY

Having been handed a pre-start penalty for entering the starting zone early, Team New Zealand recovered to smash Great Britain by a whopping 1 minute and 28 seconds.

Team New Zealand sit third in the qualification table, level with Great Britain and behind Oracle, who both carried points over from the Louis Vuitton World Series.

Artemis picked up a 39-second victory over Jimmy Spithill’s Team USA on the second day of qualifying in Bermuda.
Source: SKY
Team NZ picked up a 33 second win over their opponents on day two of America's Cup qualifying in Bermuda.
Source: SKY

Related

Americas Cup

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:29
1
Team NZ picked up their second win of the day over Ben Ainslie's Land Rover BAR.

Watch: Team New Zealand recover from pre-start penalty to thump Ben Ainslie's Great Britain

00:29
2
Dixon somehow walked away from a terrifying crash that ripped the rear of his car off.

Watch: How did he walk away from this? Kiwi Scott Dixon wiped out of Indy 500 in crash that split his car in two

00:29
3
Artemis picked up a 39-second victory over Jimmy Spithill’s Team USA on the second day of qualifying in Bermuda.

Watch: Take that Spithill! Oracle suffer embarrassing loss to Sweden in America's Cup qualifying

00:30
4
After the "love kiss" to Team New Zealand last week, Ben Ainslie banged his own boat up this time.

Watch: He did it again! Ben Ainslie slams into Dean Barker's Japan in pre-race blunder, his BAR ends up on top of Barker's boat

00:29
5
Team NZ picked up their second win of the day over Ben Ainslie's Land Rover BAR.

Video: Two from two! Team New Zealand recover from early penalty to thrash Great Britain

00:29
Team NZ picked up their second win of the day over Ben Ainslie's Land Rover BAR.

Video: Two from two! Team New Zealand recover from early penalty to thrash Great Britain

Team NZ picked up their second win of the day with victory over Ben Ainslie's Land Rover BAR.

00:17
A geomagnetic storm made for some incredible photos in the South Island overnight.

Watch: Vivid Aurora Australis unravels over southern skies

A strong geomagnetic storm brought the stunning phenomenon to the south - and aurora hunters were out in force.

00:29
Team NZ picked up their second win of the day over Ben Ainslie's Land Rover BAR.

Watch: Team New Zealand recover from pre-start penalty to thump Ben Ainslie's Great Britain

Team New Zealand have claimed back to back wins on a day full of upsets in America's Cup qualification from the Great Sound in Bermuda.


00:20
Photos of Salman Abedi captured on CCTV cameras on the night of the attack have been released by British police.

New images emerge of Manchester bomber moments before explosion at Ariana Grande concert

Photos of Salman Abedi captured on CCTV cameras on the night of the attack have been released by British police.

17:38
Harry's is the story of a bright young man failed by the system, and comes with a message of hope from the family he left behind.

'Harry was one of the brave ones' - mum fights to improve mental health system after son's death

Harry's is the story of a bright young man failed by the system, and comes with a message of hope from the family he left behind.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ