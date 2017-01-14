Video: Tricky Counties Manukau score sublime full field try against Turbos

Counties Manukau had too much speed and power, outclassing Manawatu 26-7 at the Sevens national competition in Rotorua today.

The Counties Steelers proved too strong scoring three tries in the opening spell.

But they saved their best for last with Vuga Tagicakibau starting the play deep inside his own 22 before linking up with Liam Daniela.

Tagicakibau stepped several defenders before giving the ball to Savelio Ropati who offloaded to Daniela who finished off the play scoring underneath the posts.