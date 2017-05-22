Video: They're back! Team NZ hit the water in Bermuda after being smacked by British rivals

Team New Zealand were back out on the water on Bermuda's Great Sound today after their boat was damaged in a collision with British rivals, Ben Ainslie Racing.

The Kiwi team were rammed by the British syndicate before a practice race last Wednesday. Team New Zealand's AC50 suffered significant damage, leading to days of repair work.

Cyclist and foil trimmer Blair Tuke said today that the damage to his team's vessel had been fixed. He also said they've have made some minor improvements to their boat.

"The guys in the sheds have done an amazing effort to not only fix the damage we had, but also push the boat forward in a lot of other areas," he said.

"Just finished a great day of racing here in Bermuda, we've been four days off the water now.

"We had a great day out there today and made some gains going forward."