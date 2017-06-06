 

Video: 'These boats are built for that' - Peter Burling confident Team NZ boat won't fail after BAR horror show

Team New Zealand's helmsman Peter Burling says he is confident that his vessel and team will handle the stronger winds expected to hit the Great Sound in Bermuda in the coming days.

Burling said BAR's breakdown was unfortunate, but is happy his side picked up the two valuable wins in Bermuda.
Burling and his teammates enjoyed an easy two wins this morning in their America's Cup challenger semi-final races over British rivals Ben Ainslie Racing, after a part of their rival's wing sail broke in the first race.

Winds of up to 18 knots are expected in the coming days. 

"Obviously it is going to be really upper limit (wind conditions) but these boats are built for that," said Burling.

The British sailors were already falling behind after the first gate before disaster appeared to strike.
"We are really confident in our boat and out equipment. We are really excited about the next few days."

New Zealand got off to a great start in their first race, holding off BAR at the start line to be first out the gate.

"We are obviously really happy with the way we went around the first pre-start, we kind of stayed nice and clean.

Team NZ went solo in their second semi-final race as BAR were making fixes to their damaged vessel.
"Definitely at that bottom mark it's never something you want to look across at your competitor and know they're got some serious damage on board."

BAR forfeited the second race with Team New Zealand sailing alone around the Great Sound course.  

Despite his rivals capitulating Burling said he was glad his side got the two wins.

"For ourselves we are still happy to walk away with two points.

Ben Ainslie was forced to retire after a broken camber arm spelled doom for his race hopes.
"For everyone here it has been the same, it's been a little while since we have all sailed in good breeze."


