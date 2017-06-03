Video: Team NZ's Peter Burling plays down near perfect perfomance, says focused on Oracle showdown

A mad dash around the turquoise waters of Bermuda's Great Sound by heavyweights Emirates Team New Zealand and Oracle Team USA today could have a major impact on the 35th America's Cup match that starts in two weeks.

If two-time defending champion Oracle Team USA gets their 50-foot (15m), foiling catamaran across the finish line first, they will carry one bonus point into the first-to-seven match that starts on June 17.

If the Kiwis beat Oracle and then make it through the challenger semi-finals and finals, they will take a bonus point into the match.

It figures that the new-look qualifiers would come down to a showdown between the two powerhouse rivals that will forever be linked by the epic 2013 America's Cup.

Oracle - skippered by Australian Jimmy Spithill and owned by software billionaire Larry Ellison - staged one of the greatest comebacks in sports by winning eight straight races to rally from an 8-1 deficit and retain the Auld Mug.

It was a gut-wrenching collapse for the Kiwis, who sacked skipper Dean Barker and rebuilt their team around 26-year-old helmsman Peter Burling, an Olympic gold and silver medalist.

And perhaps it's only fitting that this Americas Cup is being sailed on the northern tip of the Bermuda Triangle, because it doesn't look like any previous edition in the regatta's 166-year history.

In one of the many radical departures from tradition, this is the first time the defender has sailed against challengers in the preliminaries. The bonus point is another new twist.

Letting the defender sail against the challengers has made it "way more compelling and let's face it, there's something worth fighting for," Spithill said.

"That race tomorrow between the Kiwis and us, that's the bonus point. So I think it's worked."

Today's match-up was made more compelling by yesterday's results in round robin two.

Emirates Team New Zealand was nearly perfect in winning two races to jump to eight points in the qualifiers, one more than Oracle.

With Burling calmly steering the fast catamaran, the Kiwis became the first crew to sail around the seven-leg course entirely on hydrofoils, with the hulls never touching the water until just after the finish line.

That came in a 4:06 whitewashing of Groupama Team France, which was eliminated with one race to sail.

The Kiwis also beat SoftBank Team Japan by 51 seconds, staying on their foils 99.6 percent of the time.

Oracle, meanwhile, had to quickly fix a broken rudder before its race against Artemis Racing of Sweden.

Oracle made it onto the course in time but lost to Artemis by 24 seconds.

"It's great we have an opportunity to race with a bit more pressure tomorrow," Burling said.

"That's what we're excited about. We really enjoy those opportunities to put ourselves under a bit more pressure and learn from it."

Oracle has two races tomorrow, the final day of the second round robin, and the Kiwis just one.