Video: Team NZ's nosedive will cost Peter Burling 'a bit of money for pizzas' for shore team's repair job

Veteran America's Cup yachtsman Chris Dickson says Team New Zealand fans shouldn't "be too stressed" about the dramatic nosedive that saw the Kiwis lose their second America's Cup qualification semi-final race today.

Former America's Cup yachtsman Chris Dickson says damage was to be expected in today's Bermuda conditions and fans shouldn't 'be too stressed'.
The capsize happened as Team New Zealand jostled for position during the pre-start to their match-up against British challenger Land Rover BAR.

Speaking with 1 NEWS today Dickson, who was skipper for New Zealand's first entry into the America's Cup entry in 1987, put Team New Zealand's capsize into perspective.

This is something we’ve never seen. Team NZ ’s boat on its side and its crew in the water.
"It was windy, wild day. None of the teams were under control," he said.

"There was always going to be a bit of damage. It was a war of attrition about who was going to get around the course. Some did and one didn't."

Team NZ have suffered a huge setback after crashing their boat in their fourth semi-final race against BAR in Bermuda.
Dickson is confident the Kiwis will be able to fix the damage to the boat sustained during the capsize in time for racing tomorrow.

"We saw a lot of cosmetic damage … providing there's no structural damage they'll have that fixed up overnight probably and it'll cost Peter Burling a bit of money for pizzas for the shore team to work all night.

"But if they want to get there tomorrow they'll be there tomorrow."

As it stands, NZ leads BAR 3-1 and Japan leads Artemis 3-1. 

The first team in each semi-final to win five races then progresses to the challenger final for a shot to take on defending champions, Oracle Team USA.

Standings:

Semi final one:
Team New Zealand - 3
Land Rover BAR - 1


Semi final two:
Team Japan - 3
Artemis Racing - 1

Tomorrow's Schedule:
Semi final one - race five: NZL v GBR (5:08am)
Semi final two - race five: SWE v JAP (5:36am)
Semi final one - race six: GBR v NZL (6:06am)
Semi final two - race six JAP v SWE (6:35am)

