Video: Team NZ's foil trimmer Blair Tuke all smiles, gives thumbs up after training session on the Great Sound
The NZ team looked in good spirits as they prepare for tomorrow's America's Cup showdown against Oracle.
Team NZ had a short and sharp training session in Bermuda as they prepare for rivals Oracle in races five and six tomorrow.
The American crew look like they're trying to replicate the Kiwis' sailing style – but it's resulting in long days out on the water.
