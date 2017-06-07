Video: Team NZ hoist up damaged vessel after horrific crash in America's Cup

Team New Zealand have suffered a major setback at the America's Cup, with the Kiwi crew managing to hoist their damaged boat upright after disastrous crash on the Great Sound in Bermuda this morning.

Team New Zealand won their first race of the day against Ben Ainslie Racing but weren't able to get off the start line in the second as their vessel nose-dived and tipped as they attempted to close the gap.

The wind was averaging about 20 knots during today's racing.

The boat suffered bad damage, but all the crew have been accounted for.