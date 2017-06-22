Video: Team NZ hit the water in Bermuda for training, with Oracle keeping a close eye on the Kiwi syndicate

Source:
Team New Zealand were out on the Great Sound in Bermuda today for the first time in three days, testing out their vessel after making a few adjustments and modifications to improve the way it moves on the water.
New Zealand has won four from four races against Oracle Team USA in their America's Cup final series.
Oracle kept a watchful eye over their rivals snapping photos from a large lens from afar, while Team New Zealand trained.
Their next race is on Sunday morning 5.12am NZT, New Zealand needs to win four more races to clinch the America's Cup.
