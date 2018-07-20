Video: Steely Joseph Parker hits back at Dillian Whyte, drops hilarious 'facts' line ahead of London bout

Joseph Parker has hit back at Dillian Whyte, with a one liner of his own – making fun of the British boxer saying "facts" after explaining wars he has been in during his professional career.

The 30-year-old English boxer slammed Parker during their "Gloves are off" interview, saying he (Parker) had never had to dig deep in any of his professional bouts.

"What fight did you have to dig deep in? Tell me," Whyte asked Parker.

Parker replied with a few examples of fights in his career where he suffered serious injuries.

"Cut eye real bad, busted ear drum in another fight, there is few fights out there that you don't know about so facts," said Parker.

Realising he was have a crack at him after using the line himself during the interview, Whyte retaliated with a sly dig of his own.

"You've learnt a new word now, you can add it to your vocabulary," said Whyte.

Parker and Whyte share similar professional records with the Kiwi winning 24 fights with only one loss, with Whyte winning 23 professional bouts with one loss to Joshua.

Parker is ranked sixth in the WBC, the title which American fighter Wilder holds. He is also ranked sixth in the WBO and seventh in the IBF, titles which both Joshua holds.

Whyte is ranked number one in the WBC, seventh in the WBA, another title which Joshua holds and second in the WBO.