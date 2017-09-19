 

Video: Staredown! Joseph Parker and Hughie Fury come face to face after heated press conference

Joseph Parker and Hughie Fury came face to face overnight, staring each other down after a heated press conference in London.

The two fighters will meet in the ring on September 24 in Manchester.
The two will meet in the ring in Manchester on Sunday morning (NZT), as Kiwi heavyweight Parker defends his WBO heavyweight title.

Earlier in the day, DUCO Events' boss David Higgins was thrown out of the press conference, having been involved in a verbal sparring match with Fury's father and trainer, Peter.

Parker though, seemed unfazed by any of the controversy.

"I'm gonna knock him out," Parker said.

"I'm not sure what round, probably between one and twelve," he joked.

"And then, we're going to get up and be gentlemen, and be friends after the fight."

"But when it's fight time, it's gonna be business. I'm here ready, I'm here to put on a great performance, and I'm gonna dominate."

The unbeaten Kiwi will travel north from London to Manchester later this week.

Joseph Parker

