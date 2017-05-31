Video: Shocking nosedive puts Team NZ behind against Artemis - but Kiwis rally to let them know who's boss

Team New Zealand may have got past Swedish side Artemis in America's Cup qualification this morning, but the result could have been much different after this horrendous nosedive from the Kiwis.

Approaching the second gate, Team New Zealand went behind in shocking fashion, with the bow of the boat submerging into Bermuda's Great Sound to see the Kiwis lag behind in a massive setback.

Fortunately, Peter Burling and his crew did not give up the fight, staying in the contest before hitting the lead at the fifth gate as a mistake by Artemis let Team New Zealand back into the race.