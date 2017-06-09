Video: Sheepish Peter Burling gives screaming Team NZ fans a wave and thumbs up as he hits dry land

Team New Zealand's helmsman Peter Burling was welcomed by thunderous applause and whooping as his team landed on shore today in Bermuda.

Burling and his teammates cemented their spot in the America's Cup challenger series final after beating Ben Ainslie Racing twice today to win their play-off series 5-2.

Kiwi fans waited around for the Team New Zealand crew to arrive on the docks and congratulated them with cheers and applause.

Burling waved at the New Zealand fans and gave them a thumbs up for their support.