 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

Other Sport


Video: Sheepish Peter Burling gives screaming Team NZ fans a wave and thumbs up as he hits dry land

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Team New Zealand's helmsman Peter Burling was welcomed by thunderous applause and whooping as his team landed on shore today in Bermuda.

There were no wild celebrations for the Kiwi helmsman, with his job not yet done despite beating BAR in Bermuda.
Source: 1 NEWS

Burling and his teammates cemented their spot in the America's Cup challenger series final after beating Ben Ainslie Racing twice today to win their play-off series 5-2.

Kiwi fans waited around for the Team New Zealand crew to arrive on the docks and congratulated them with cheers and applause.

The Kiwi fans in Bermuda couldn't contain their excitement, confident in saying they will go all the way.
Source: 1 NEWS

Burling waved at the New Zealand fans and gave them a thumbs up for their support.

After an earlier defeat, Burling and Co. needed their A-game in today's final race. And they delivered.
Source: SKY

Team Japan blew their 3-1 play-off series lead today losing their three races against Artemis Racing. The Swedish syndicate now lead their play-off series 4-3.

Team NZ's helmsman also had a big shout out for his shore crew, describing the boat as better than ever.
Source: SKY

Peter Burling and Co. were 500 metres behind at gate one. Then they showed their true class.
Source: SKY

Related

Americas Cup

Team NZ

00:30
After an earlier defeat, Burling and Co. needed their A-game in today's final race. And they delivered.

Video: Watch Peter Burling's perfect race to book NZ's place in Louis Vuitton challenger final!
00:30
Peter Burling and Co. were 500 metres behind at gate one. Then they showed their true class.

Watch: Team NZ's massive comeback takes them to the brink of Louis Vuitton final

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:30
1
After an earlier defeat, Burling and Co. needed their A-game in today's final race. And they delivered.

Video: Watch Peter Burling's perfect race to book NZ's place in Louis Vuitton challenger final!

00:30
2
Peter Burling and Co. were 500 metres behind at gate one. Then they showed their true class.

Watch: Team NZ's massive comeback takes them to the brink of Louis Vuitton final

01:14
3
Dan Carter says 2017 has been a year of highs and lows, but he's determined to get back on track next season.

Exclusive: Dan Carter opens up to Jack Tame on environmental crusade, tough 2017

00:30
4
After an earlier defeat, Burling and Co. needed their A-game in today's final race. And they delivered.

Watch: Peter Burling masterclass blows Ben Ainslie out of the water to clinch spot in challenger final

00:30
5
After an earlier defeat, Burling and Co. needed their A-game in today's final race. And they delivered.

Watch: Peter Burling delivers knock-out punch with perfect race to book Team NZ's place in challenger final!

00:28
Team NZ's helmsman also had a big shout out for his shore crew, describing the boat as better than ever.

Watch: Ice-cool Peter Burling reacts moments after sinking BAR - 'We knew what we needed to do to win'

Team NZ's helmsman also had a big shout out for his shore crew, describing the boat as faster than ever.

00:30
After an earlier defeat, Burling and Co. needed their A-game in today's final race. And they delivered.

Watch: Peter Burling masterclass blows Ben Ainslie out of the water to clinch spot in challenger final

Team NZ had a point to prove late today. Then they lifted big time.

03:49
Matt Vickers watched his wife Lecretia Seales die, and is thrilled euthanasia will be debated by politicians.

'She was faced with a choice of a long slow death or assistance to die'

Matt Vickers watched his wife Lecretia Seales die, and is thrilled euthanasia will be debated by politicians.


03:17
The Conservative leader is tipped to hold onto power, despite not having the best campaign.

'She didn't run a very good campaign' – Theresa May projected to win UK election despite poor effort on the road

The Conservative leader is tipped to hold onto power, despite not having the best campaign.


02:11
The position comes as Britain's PM calls on her nation's allies to stop terrorists being able to communicate freely online.

Bill English not ruling out introducing new rules to regulate the internet in light of London terror attack

The position comes as Britain's PM calls on her nation's allies to stop terrorists being able to communicate freely online.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ