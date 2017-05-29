Video: The sensational Lisa Carrington powers New Zealand to two more Canoe World Cup golds

New Zealand have handled a step up in competition with aplomb, collecting two more golds at the second sprint canoe World Cup regatta in Hungary.

After a four-medal haul the previous week in Portugal, the Kiwis had to face a big jump in competition but responded with impressive wins in the K4 500m and K2 500m,.

Lisa Carrington, Aimee Fisher, Kayla Imrie and Caitlin Ryan had to overcome world and Olympic champions Hungary on their home waters in Szeged, clocking 1min 30.754sec to win by 0.7sec.

"Every time we jump into that boat, I think we learn some more and we progress further," Imrie said.

"Last week as a crew was our first race together, and we just wanted to progress from that."

Carrington, focusing on team boats this season, was pipped by Russian Elena Aniushina by just 0.085sec in her K1 500m final on Saturday (NZT) but earned a measure of revenge by combining with Caitlin Ryan to win the K2 500m.

They were more than two seconds clear of Aniushina and Kira Stepanova, with Slovenians Anja Osterman and Spela Ponomarenko third.

Fisher added an equally impressive silver in the K1 200m, an event Carrington has dominated for the last six years.

The young Hawke's Bay paddler took silver, 0.307sec behind Hungary's Dora Lucz (39.411) with Sarah Guyot (France) third in 39.942.

"After my races in the heat and the semis, I was aware that I'd be right in the mix but once you line up for a final, it's a clean slate," Fisher said.

"I was really happy with how the race went, just focusing on the performance rather than the result, but to come away with a silver medal was awesome."