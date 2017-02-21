Video: Security guard steps in to stop biff between Aussie Rules players after nasty slam tackle

A security guard found himself in the middle of a scuffle while patrolling the sidelines during an Aussie Rules pre-season match in the Gold Coast yesterday.

A melee broke out during the pre-season hit out between the Gold Coast Suns and Brisbane Lions after a Brisbane player slammed his opponent to the ground with a dangerous tackle.

Lions player Jack Frost threw Gold Coast's Brandon Matera to the ground, with Suns players rushing in upset at the treatment Matera received.

It didn't take long for both teams to be involved in a bit of push and shove; a security guard patrolling the fence got involved separating the players to stop the altercation from escalating.