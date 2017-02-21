 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Other Sport


Video: Security guard steps in to stop biff between Aussie Rules players after nasty slam tackle

share

Source:

Fox Sports

A security guard found himself in the middle of a scuffle while patrolling the sidelines during an Aussie Rules pre-season match in the Gold Coast yesterday.

A security guard was forced to separate Gold Coast and Brisbane Lions players after a melee started after a dangerous tackle.
Source: Fox Sports

A melee broke out during the pre-season hit out between the Gold Coast Suns and Brisbane Lions after a Brisbane player slammed his opponent to the ground with a dangerous tackle.

Lions player Jack Frost threw Gold Coast's Brandon Matera to the ground, with Suns players rushing in upset at the treatment Matera received.

It didn't take long for both teams to be involved in a bit of push and shove; a security guard patrolling the fence got involved separating the players to stop the altercation from escalating.

One of the commentators commented the players wouldn't want to argue with the guard considering the size difference between them and the guard.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:29
1
Boult sold for NZ$1.04m at the 2017 Indian Premier League auction.

IPL auction: Trent Boult goes for over $1m, Anderson $207,000

04:00
2
Read's former teammate visited his Canterbury backyard – where he happily does some weeding when not training.

All Blacks captain Kieran Read: 'It's tough after a loss mowing your lawns around the neighbourhood'

00:28
3
A security guard was forced to seperate Gold Coast and Brisbane Lions players after a melee started after a dangerous tackle.

Video: Security guard steps in to stop biff between Aussie Rules players after nasty slam tackle

00:17
4
David Goffin is about to hit the world top 10, but he may not be celebrating with his beloved after this slip.

Belgian tennis ace thanks his girlfriends in embarrassing on-court interview

00:29
5
Boult sold for NZ$1.04m at the 2017 Indian Premier League auction.

Watch: The moment Trent Boult becomes NZ cricket's newest millionaire

02:57
Paul Askin spoke at Steve Askin's funeral today where his son's coffin was decorated with SAS insignia.

'He lived a full life, a life cut short' - decorated war hero, Steve Askin, farewelled in emotionally-charged Christchurch funeral

More than $30,000 has been raised on Givealittle for the family of Steve Askin.

02:06
Phil Goff has proposed implementing the so-called living wage for over 2000 Auckland Council employees.

Video: $5 pay rise on the horizon for Auckland, Wellington council staff

A new "living wage" incentive for council staff is a blessing for the likes of Wellington parking warden Fuifui Anae.

01:09
TVNZ weather presenter Daniel Corbett with the latest forecast.

Grab the sunglasses and rejoice – better weather is here!

TVNZ weather presenter Daniel Corbett with the latest forecast.

02:03
The Maori and Mana parties will fight the election as allies after years of tension and fighting.

Hone Harawira signals foreshore and seabed fight back on as he stands in Maori seat

Mana and the Maori Party are joining forces to try to win back the Maori seats they lost at the 2014 election.

04:00
Read's former teammate visited his Canterbury backyard – where he happily does some weeding when not training.

All Blacks captain Kieran Read: 'It's tough after a loss mowing your lawns around the neighbourhood'

Read's former teammate visited his Canterbury backyard – where he happily does some weeding when not training.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ