Video: ROBBED! Team NZ leads down leg four, then wind vanishes leaving boats stuck in bizarre scenes

Team New Zealand's seventh America's Cup challenger race against Artemis Racing this morning was called off in Bermuda, with light winds forcing race officials to abandon the battle.

Artemis were penalised twice after jumping the gun at the start line and again for getting dangerously close to colliding with Team New Zealand around the third gate.

The race began with wind speeds of six to eight knots but the wind dropped down to under two knots once the boats hit the fourth leg of the course.

Time had run out for each side as they only had 25 minutes to complete the course, once the time had expired race officials made the call to abandon the race.