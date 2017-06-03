 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

Other Sport


Video: Relentless Team NZ pull off commanding win and end Team France's America’s Cup campaign

share

Source:

SKY

Team NZ finished the day on top of the Louis Vuitton ladder after winning two from two races in Bermuda.
Source: SKY

Related

Americas Cup

Team NZ

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:30
1
Team NZ finished the day on top of the Louis Vuitton ladder after winning two from two races in Bermuda.

LIVE: Team NZ on top after back-to-back wins, unpredictable Artemis Racing topple Oracle again

00:30
2
Peter Burling looked as though he jumped the gun but timed his run to perfection.

Watch: Perfect start! Classy Team New Zealand boost past Dean Barker's Team Japan

00:30
3
After fighting so hard to get back into the match, the Warriors fell back into painful habits to give the Eels a halftime lead.

Watch: Brain explosion! Johnson howler gifts Radradra runaway try

00:30
4
Team NZ finished the day on top of the Louis Vuitton ladder after winning two from two races in Bermuda.

Watch: Relentless Team NZ pull off commanding win and end Team France's America's Cup campaign

00:30
5
The Blues escaped the first ever Super Rugby game in Samoa with a late win over the Reds after a sublime effort down the left.

Watch: Akira Ioane and Melani Nanai combine to set up blazing Blues try, snatching historic Super Rugby win from Reds at the death

00:30
Team NZ finished the day on top of the Louis Vuitton ladder after winning two from two races in Bermuda.

LIVE: Team NZ on top after back-to-back wins, unpredictable Artemis Racing topple Oracle again

Join 1 NEWS NOW for live updates from the America's Cup in Bermuda.


03:11
Emmanuel Macron urged engineers and innovators disappointed with Donald Trump’s decision to come to France and work there.

'Make our planet great again' - world leaders slam Trump for leaving Paris climate deal

French President Emmanuel Macron has told disaffected US engineers to come and work in France.

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm

The 1 NEWS at 6pm bulletin, live streamed 7 days a week.

00:21
It's fair to say the PM’s strong suit isn’t dancing - but he can now add a Matai title to his name.

Watch: PM Bill English mistaken for John Key ...then shows off awkward dance moves after receiving Samoan title

The prime minister was given the Leuluaialiiotumua matai title in the village of Faleula where his wife Mary hails from.

Watch: Massive foils catapult Team NZ past bungling BAR, as Ben Ainslie screams at crew

In light winds, expected to be the norm from here, the Kiwis put on a master class. BAR ...not so much.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ