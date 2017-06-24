 

Video: Reckless dad nearly drops baby while trying to catch ball at MLB match

A New York Mets fan is in the dog box after nearly dropping his baby while attempting to catch a ball at a MLB match yesterday.

This New York Mets fan is in the bad books, big time.
Source: SNY

The man was holding his child in his right hand, and claimed the juggling catch with his left.

In the process, however, he came dangerously close to dropping the baby.

His celebrations were short lived, with mum grabbing the baby and holding it close.

“You are not qualified to hold the baby anymore,” commentator Gary Cohen said on the SNY coverage.

The Mets went down 6-3 to the LA Dodgers.

