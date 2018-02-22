 

Video: 'It was pretty crazy' - Kiwi Zoi Sadowski-Synnott still coming to terms with bronze medal at Winter Olympics

Kiwi Winter Olympics bronze medallist Zoi Sadowski-Synnott is still pinching herself after claiming third place in the ladies big air final in PyeongChang this afternoon.

Sadowski-Synnott, 16, said she couldn't believe she was standing next to some of her snowboarding idols on the podium in PyeongChang.
The 16-year-old snowboarder won New Zealand's first Winter Olympics medal in 26 years.

The 16-year-old couldn't stop smiling during the medal ceremony, breaking a 26-year medal drought for NZ in the Winter Olympics.
She said she was super proud to be standing next to some of her idols on the podium.

"It was pretty crazy, I was standing next to Jamie Anderson and Anna Gasser, those riders I have looked up to and still look up to and it was just crazy," Sadowski-Synnott told 1 NEWS' Kimberlee Downs.

Gasser of Austria won gold with a score of 185, with American Anderson taking out second spot with a score of 177.25.

Sadowski-Synott, 16, put in a sensational performance to claim third place at the big air final.
Sadowski-Synnott scored 157.50, enough to win bronze.

"My heart kind of dropped and I was like 'is this really happening'," said Sadowski-Synnott after realising she came third overall.

"It's hard to explain."

Sadowski-Synnott managed to catch the men's freeski halfpipe final where fellow Kiwi Nick Porteous won bronze also.

"Saw that he (Porteous) came third moments ago so that was sick, I'm so stoked for him."

