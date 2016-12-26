Video: Pretend pub brawl leads UFC fans to meeting hero Conor McGregor

Source:Twitter/scampi claus
A couple of Irish UFC fans got one almighty surprise with a chance meeting of superstar Conor McGregor outside a Dublin pub on Christmas Eve.
Taking part in a standard piece of festive play-fighting, the two friends exchanged renditions of McGregor's signature "You'll do nothing".
It was at that precise moment that none other than McGregor himself just happened to pull up alongside them.
The Irish firebrand found it hilarious, giving each of the pair a fist bump for their troubles before heading on his way.
